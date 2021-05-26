Louisiana Department of Health Offers Employer Vaccination Sites
The Louisiana Department of Health is offering to facilitate COVID vaccination clinics at employer sites. The state is adequately stockpiled with Moderna vaccines and will provide the vaccine and supplies at no cost to employers who provide the space to host the clinic. The location must include adequate space for vaccinations, filling out the paperwork, and space for distanced seating to be observed for 15 minutes post-vaccination.www.houmatimes.com