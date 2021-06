Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids 12+? How do we know?. Visit our COVID-19 vaccine page for more information or to make an appointment. Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer) approved for children ages 12 to 15 years has gone through a rigorous scientific vetting process to understand its safety profile. The FDA expanded the Pfizer emergency use authorization (EUA) to include this age group, and it has also been reviewed and recommended by the CDC and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Independent experts from Oregon, Washington and California, as part of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, also reviewed the data and agreed with the findings that the vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 12-15.