Chris Womack named chairman and CEO of Georgia Power

Georgia Power Director of Corporate Relations Charmaine Ward-Millner has been sworn in as the Vice Chair of the board for the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. The Atlanta Urban League was founded in 1920 as an affiliate of the National Urban League, to support African American families migrating from the rural communities of Georgia in unprecedented numbers to the vibrant industrialized city of Atlanta. To more accurately reflect the region that it serves, the Atlanta Urban League changed its name to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta in January 2011. The agency works diligently to “Empower Communities and Change Lives!”