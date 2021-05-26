newsbreak-logo
Chris Womack named chairman and CEO of Georgia Power

southerncompany.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe has been serving as the company’s president since November 2020. Womack continues serving as a member of the Southern Company Management Council. Georgia Power today announced that Chris Womack will assume the roles of chairman and CEO, effective June 1. He will now officially lead the company as chairman, president and CEO. Womack succeeds Georgia Power Chairman and CEO Paul Bowers; whose retirement is also effective June 1. For more than a decade, Bowers has led Georgia Power to a premier position in the industry, from storm response and customer satisfaction, to the growth of a diverse fuel portfolio and a deep commitment to the communities the company serves.

State
Georgia State
