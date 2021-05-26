Cancel
Dallas, TX

DMC lifts mask mandate for vaccinated individuals

homeaccentstoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Market Center has updated its health and safety policies and recommendations in time for June’s markets, including the lifting of its mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. In alignment with the latest CDC guidelines, masks are no longer required for vaccinated people entering the marketplace. Unvaccinated individuals should wear a...

www.homeaccentstoday.com
#Dmc#Covid#Cdc#Dmc#Cdc#Special Measures#Health Food#Food Safety#The Dallas Market Center#Kai Medical Laboratory#The World Trade Center#Dallas Market Center#Vaccinated Individuals#Vaccinated People#Unvaccinated Individuals#Masks#Vaccinations#Guidelines#Policies#Safety Features
Related
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas Orders Few Vaccine Doses

The state of Kansas ordered less than 1% of its vaccine allocation from the federal government, the state health department has reported. The disclosure came as the department’s data showed that Kansas still had nearly 593,000 unused doses as of last Friday, about 21% of the 2.8 million shipped to the state.
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Masks still present as mandate lifted for businesses

BOSTON (WHDH) - While Gov. Charlie Baker lifted the state’s mask mandate on Saturday for fully vaccinated residents, some businesses say they’re still keeping masks handy. Employees at Beacon Hill Chocolates said they mirrored how customers were acting inside. “You have yours on so I’ll put mine on and if...
Public HealthNJBIZ

Masks, social distancing mandates lifted Friday

Social distancing and masks, for the most part, are no longer required indoors, just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer. The new rules follow an honor system –fully vaccinated patrons do not have to wear a mask while indoors, but those without the vaccine still must wear them. Generally, a person is considered fully vaccinated after they’ve gotten their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania to lift mask mandate by June 28

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has set an end date for the statewide mask mandate. The mask order will be lifted by June 28, or when 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first, announced state Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam during a news conference Thursday. It comes a day...
Public HealthHawaii Magazine

Hawaiʻi’s Mask Mandate Lifted For Outdoor Activities

After more than a year of mask-wearing in Hawaiʻi, the state is dropping its mandatory mask mandate for outdoor activity, regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately. Credit dropping COVID-19 cases statewide—there were only 23 new coronavirus cases today—and increasing numbers of vaccinated people. As of May 25, 49% of Hawaiʻi...
Morris County, NJparsippanyfocus.com

Murphy to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate With Several Exceptions

MORRIS COUNTY — The announcement that masks will not be required indoors comes about a week after Murphy rejected similar mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he wanted “more time on the clock” for people to get vaccinated. Businesses can still require masks:. -Murphy said...
Public HealthMaui News

BREAKING: Governor lifts mask mandate outdoors

Gov. David Ige has lifted the mask mandate outdoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people as COVID-19 cases decline and vaccination rates go up across the state. The change goes into effect immediately, Ige said during a news conference with Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Health Director Dr. Libby Char and all four county mayors on Tuesday afternoon.
Dane County, WImadison

Michelle Dunphy: Too soon to lift mask mandate

Dear Editor: As a mother of two children under 12, I am extremely disappointed by Public Health’s announcement that they will be dropping all restrictions, including masking. While the risk of severe illness is low in children, it is still a definite possibility. With Pfizer’s approval for 12- to 15-year-olds...
HealthWYSH AM 1380

State Health Department receives CDC funding to address health disparities

(TDH press release) The Tennessee Department of Health today announced receipt of a $38.8 million award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to address COVID-19 health disparities. The two-year, non-research grant is funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. “We know COVID-19 has disproportionately...
Mcdonough County, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Nearly 12,000 16-64 vaccinated

MACOMB — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Sunday that 11,906 people ages 16 to 64 have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Another 8,145 people ages 65 and older have been vaccinated. There have been 20,363 doses of vaccine administered in McDonough County. The number of residents fully vaccinated is...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Excess Deaths Estimated for ESRD Patients During COVID-19

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A total of 8.7 to 12.9 excess deaths were estimated per 1,000 end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in the June 4 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.