Charlotte, NC

UNC Charlotte vaccine facts and the University's exemption form

By Jessica Ceballos
Niner Times
 6 days ago

For the fall 2021 semester, UNC Charlotte applied to be an on-campus vaccination site. Through this avenue, UNC Charlotte was able to host three different vaccination clinics. Two for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on March 31 and another on April 12. The third clinic was held on April 20 and offered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given in a clinic on-campus on May 11.

