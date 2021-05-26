Cancel
Retail

Mystery Ranch Partners With Sea To Summit To Expand Reach Into Australia

By SGB Media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMystery Ranch announced it has partnered with Sea to Summit to be its distributor in Australia. With new partnerships across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the company is expanding its reach into the South Pacific. “We are really looking forward to working with the Sea to Summit team,” said...

Businesschannele2e.com

Thrive Acquires Cisco Partner ONI; MSP Expands From US to UK

Thrive, a fast-growing MSP backed by private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners, has acquired Cisco Gold partner ONI. The deal extends Thrive from the United States into the United Kingdom, and gives Thrive a data center footprint in Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
TheStreet

LAFS And NuORDER Partner To Maximize The Reach Of Latin American Fashion

MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a virtual event to be held from June 1st to July 25th on the world's leading wholesale platform NuORDER, the female Latinx duo will showcase the most outstanding talents of their region with a focus on sustainability. This cost effective solution that NuORDER provides allows for their heavily-curated list of brands, big and small, to expand into global fashion markets.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Cato expands SASE reach in DACH region

In what will be its 16th point of presence (PoP) in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, Cato Networks, which claims to be the provider of the world’s first secure access service edge (SASE) platform, has announced further expansion in the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region with a new facility in Munich.
Lifestylethelesabre.com

New Australian marine parks created to protect areas twice the size of the Great Barrier Reef

The Australian government, alongside conservation groups are welcoming new additions to wildlife preservation, two new marine parks off the northwest of continental Australia. Oceans across the globe are in deep trouble from pollution, overfishing, habitat loss and the very real and immediate impacts of climate change. Establishing marine parks to provide a safe haven for our marine life is critical in helping stop our oceans reaching a tipping point.”
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Willandra Lakes Region, Australia

Although Australia has 20 World Heritage Sites, only four are mixed heritage sites, meaning they contain both cultural and natural significance. One of Australia’s mixed heritage sites is the Willandra Lakes Region, located in southwestern New South Wales. It contains important cultural and natural features, including ancient lakes, which dried up over 18,000 years ago, leaving behind precious artifacts and evidence of human existence and development in the country. The series of dried-up lakes and other fossil remains date back to the Pleistocene era and are evidence that the Aboriginal Australians lived around the lake around 50,000 years ago. The Willandra Lakes Region was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981, to preserve its rich history and protect the fragile natural landscape.
Militaryarmy-technology.com

Austal to bid for Australian Army’s LAND 8710 Phase 1

Austal has confirmed plans to submit a proposal for the Australian Department of Defence’s (DoD) $800m LAND 8710 Phase 1 programme. The bidding is in response to the Morrison government’s investment announcement to upgrade the Australian Army’s amphibious capabilities in territorial waters and near regions. In February, Australian Defence Industry...
Travelbusinesstraveller.com

IHG’s Voco brand announces Singapore property

IHG Hotels and Resorts, in partnership with Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) have announced the first Voco hotel to open in southeast Asia on Singapore’s popular Orchard Road. The existing 423-room hotel is to rebrand from Hilton Singapore to Voco Orchard Singapore. Guests will receive the signature ‘Come on in’ warm welcome of a swift and simple check-in, and a locally inspired welcome treat. A dedicated Voco host will ensure a comfortable and enhanced stay experience. There will be four restaurants and bars to choose from.
Travelsimpleflying.com

Is The Australia – New Zealand Travel Bubble About To Get Bigger?

The prospects of a travel bubble covering Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific island nations have been kicked around for some time. However, only two travel bubbles exist at this point, those between Australia and New Zealand and the Cook Islands and New Zealand. But this week, the idea of a travel bubble covering Southwest Pacific countries got a fresh burst of life.
EconomyDOT med

oneSOURCE joins forces with Ecolab to expand into Australia and New Zealand

SALT LAKE CITY (May 25, 2021) - oneSOURCE Document Management Services, Inc., an RLDatix company with an existing presence in Australia and one of the leading healthcare management solutions in the industry, announced today that the company has partnered with Ecolab to expand their sales distribution network in Australia and New Zealand healthcare environments. Both organizations understand the importance of compliance and how this partnership will create streamlined access to oneSOURCE's expansive archive of documents necessary for departments like sterile processing and infection prevention.
EconomyCNBC

China restricted imports from Australia. Now Australia is selling elsewhere

Tensions between the two countries soared in recent months and deteriorated sharply after Australia supported a call for a global inquiry into China's handling of Covid-19. China has since taken several measures restricting Australian imports. "Exports to China have predictably collapsed in the areas hit by sanctions, but most of...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Australia mouse plague may have yet to reach peak, expert warns

Australia’s “mouse plague”, which has seen homes across the country infested with dozens, if not hundreds of mice, may have yet to reach its peak, an expert has warned.Speaking with The Independent, Steve Henry, a researcher at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, said the crisis has the potential to get worse before it gets better. “There are two trajectories for mouse plagues,” Mr Henry said. “They go really really high and then crash away in one year or they go high and plateau through the winter and then they go again next spring.”“Now, we're going into winter with a...
Healthdevpolicy.org

COVAX Summit: time for Australia to recommit to global, not just regional, vaccine equity

Japan will host a landmark COVAX Summit on Wednesday (2 June) to galvanise support for global vaccine equity in the fight against COVID-19. The COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) urgently needs US$1.6 billion to secure an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to protect those most at risk in lower-income countries. These vulnerable people are increasingly left behind in the global vaccine race.
Soccersportspromedia.com

Stadium Australia launches search for new naming rights partner

Venue's initial seven-year deal with ANZ, signed in 2008, was Australia's biggest stadium naming rights agreement. Stadium will host 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup final. Stadium Australia, the main venue for the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games, has announced it is accepting proposals for a new naming rights partner.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zix Expands Global Partner Program In The United Kingdom And Germany

Zix Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity, and compliance solutions, today announced the expansion of its global partner program in Germany and the United Kingdom (UK). Zix German partners will now be able to take advantage of localized product offerings, including Advanced Threat Protection, Secure File Share and a dedicated Partner Portal. In the UK, existing and new partners, be able to add Data Archive Residency to their product portfolios.
Economyoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Sea to Summit Announces New Sales Representation in Western and Eastern Canada

Effective immediately Mystery Mountain Sales in Western Canada and Escala Sales and Marketing in Eastern Canada will represent Sea to Summit. Together with the Philippe-A. Bourdeau Agency in Quebec, Sea to Summit is excited to continue the brand’s expansion within the Canadian market. Josh Simpson, General Manager for Sea to...
BusinessTimes Union

Sandler Partners to Host Mid-Year Partner Growth Summit

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Sandler Partners is pleased to announce the date of its Mid-Year Partner Growth Summit, which will occur June 22. The company invites Partners to meet top industry leaders, get a first look at the new Sandler Partners Marketing Center, gain insight on social selling tactics, and discover ways to speed up sales.
EconomyTechCrunch

Self-driving truck startup Kodiak partnering with SK Group to expand into Asia

The ultimate aim of the partnership is to sell and distribute Kodiak’s self-driving technology in the region. Kodiak will examine how it can use SK’s products, components and technology for its autonomous system, including artificial intelligence microprocessors and advanced emergency braking systems. Both companies have also agreed to work together to provide fleet management services for customers in Asia.