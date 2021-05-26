Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jim Thorpe, PA

Olympians lose to BM

By Sam Matta tnsports@tnonline.com
Times News
 12 days ago

ORWIGSBURG – Jim Thorpe’s softball team showed little effects Tuesday of being dominated by Blue Mountain during the regular Schuylkill League softball season. And for three plus innings at James F. Patton Stadium, the Olympians were feeling right in the thick of their District 11 Class 4A quarterfinal game against the Eagles.

www.tnonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
Jim Thorpe, PA
Sports
City
Orwigsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Final Score#Schuylkill League#Olympians#Mahmde#Blue Mountain#Bm#Thorpe Attack#Play#Hurler Amanda Goodchild#Stride
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Jim Thorpe, PATimes News

Savages shock the ‘Shock’

The Carbon County Savages football team defeated the Northeast Pennsylvania Shock, 42-22, on Saturday afternoon at Recreational Park in Jim Thorpe. Quarterback Brock Mitchell threw for five touchdowns, two each to Jaquan Lamboy and Matt Wise and one to Damien Lewis. Kwame Hall-Baker also rushed for a score. The Savages...
Jim Thorpe, PATimes News

Searfoss named Schuylkill League girls basketball MVP

Jim Thorpe junior Skyler Searfoss was recently presented the Schuylkill League Girls Basketball Most Valuable Player award, which is named after the late William “Babe” Conroy. Searfoss led the Olympians in scoring (16.5 points per game), assists (3.8 per game) and steals (4.6 per game) and helped her team finish second in both the Schuylkill League and District 11 Class 4A. Conroy was a one-time Shenandoah Valley baseball coach and former sports editor of the Evening Herald and Hazleton Standard-Speaker. In the photo above (at right), Conroy’s wife (Ann Louise) and son (Bill) present the trophy to Searfoss at a ceremony at Fighter’s Heaven in Deer Lake. At left, former Mahanoy Area boys basketball coach Mickey Holland presents the Schuylkill League Boys Basketball MVP awards to Nativity senior Kegan Hertz and junior Marquis Radcliff. The two shared the award after leading their team to a state championship. The award is named after Holland. The criteria for selection includes leadership (on and off the court), toughness and tenacity, academics (minimum 3.0 GPA), overall play and sportsmanship. For the past seven years, the award has been sponsored by Integrated Surgical Specialists of Pottsville with the help of Drs. Mark Brayford, Jason Phillips, Jared Cicero, Timothy Gill and Nathan Tiedken. SAM MATTA/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Lehighton, PATimes News

Area teams fall in D-11 doubles

ALLENTOWN – It was an opportunity Lehighton’s Aaron Miller and Luke Blauch had always hoped they would get, and a chance Jim Thorpe’s Daniel Teets and Connor Rodgers always knew they were ready for. Predominantly singles players throughout the regular season, the District 11 Class 2A doubles tournament afforded the...