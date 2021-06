All of Vermont’s state parks will be open for the Memorial Day weekend. While some opened in the beginning of May all 55 Vermont state parks will be open by Friday. WCAX-TV reports that state parks director Nate McKeen says it's expected to be one of the busiest seasons ever following a surge in visitors last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. He says “people understand being outside is one of the safest places to be, and it’s the best place possible for your mental and physical health.”