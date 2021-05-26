Student advances to national FBLA competition

Chisum High School art student Nicky Teichroeb competed in the Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE) state level competition. His artwork titled “The Prophecy,” a watercolor painting inspired by psychosis, received a rating of 4/Exemplary. A rating of 4 is the highest rating for artworks juried at the state competition, for which Nicky has earned a gold medal. Teichroeb was one of twelve students selected to advance to the state level event after competing against a total of 188 total artworks across region 8. An immense amount of unique, and incredible artwork gathered from twenty educational regions across Texas culminate in the Texas Art Education’s premier UIL scholastic Art Competition, VASE, every year representing and celebrating a year of hard work and the creative expression of Texas Art Students. Congratulations Nicky!