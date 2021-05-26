Student advances to national FBLA competition

The North Miami Future Farmers of America and 4-H poultry teams had a great day at the state Poultry contest in Frankfort at the Clinton County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Both the FFA team and 4-H team have secured their trip to Nationals at the FFA State Convention and at the North American Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky with first place finishes in both divisions. North Miami also took home the second place team in FFA as well.