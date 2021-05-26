Cancel
High School

Student advances to national FBLA competition

By Kristine Porter kporter@tnonline.com
Times News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasant Valley High School senior Jaxon Havens is once again representing the school district at the Future Business Leaders of America national competition. Havens has been in FBLA throughout high school and has competed against 280 schools in the state. “I really like being involved in FBLA,” he said. Pleasant...

