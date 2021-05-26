newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

How Tiny Home Offices are Revolutionizing Remote Work

tinyhouseblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say the pandemic has changed the way people live and work would be an understatement. The tiny home market has already been on the rise for several years. But, the last year has caused some people to drastically change their living situation – either out of necessity or to start working remotely.

tinyhouseblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Homes#Working Remotely#Productivity#Home Office#Living Space#Connected Home#Working At Home#Office Space#Work From Home#Americans#Covid#Tiny Home Living#Tiny Houses#Rural Areas#Natural Lighting#Virtual Meetings#Cities#Collaboration#Flexibility#Necessity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
Related
Jobssecurityboulevard.com

How Remote Work Changes Where we Work and Live

Many crises have caused societies to explore new opportunities, and the pandemic-induced switch to remote work is certainly an example. It is likely to accelerate underlying trends in urban living and enhance the quality of life for city dwellers. Even though the pandemic isn’t over and no one really knows for sure what will come next, we’re already seeing some new trends that are changing our living environments, based on the influence of teleworking. But as the physical world interacts more with the virtual, there will be technology that empowers these shifts that we’ll need to make sure doesn’t threaten our digital safety.
Interior DesignPosted by
The Associated Press

Evävaara Design Takes up Remote Working Challenges With a New Kind of Home Office

LAHTI, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2021-- Remote working has raised a number of challenges that have been taken up by Finnish pioneering designer of functional furniture, Evävaara Design. Evävaara is launching two completely new workstation designs to fit any home: the larger, mobile sshhh 3 and the smaller sshhh 7. The workstations support the wellbeing of employees with good ergonomic and acoustic design.
TechnologyFast Company

How remote work revived my ‘spark’

You might have heard the buzzwords remote-first, hybrid-only, and digital by design. These terms were borne out of the fact that the open-office experiment—with all its distractions—has failed. And companies are rushing for the exit as fast as they can. But it turns out that this began to unfold pre-pandemic; COVID-19 just accelerated the trend. Remote work is now here, broadly accessible, and will be a part of most office workers’ lives for the foreseeable future.
Interior Designtwollow.com

Fun & Inviting Home Office: How to Make Your Desk a Work of Art

An office is a place where many people spend the majority of their day. It’s important to have an inviting space that you feel comfortable in and can work efficiently in. Are you tired of your home office? Do you feel like it’s a little bland, or maybe that it lacks organization? Have you ever seen a cluttered desk and felt overwhelmed? Maybe your office space feels uninviting, or the lack of organization is making it hard to get work done.
Kailua, HIhonolulumagazine.com

Transform Your Home with the Right Addition

Sooner or later, many Hawaii homeowners will opt to make some changes to their homes. Whether it’s creating an extension, accessory dwelling unit or a complete renovation, it is common to have some type of construction done. The way in which homeowners go about adding to their home is important. The right addition will not only add value to your home, but will also transform the look and feel of your property.
Lifestyle21oak.com

This tiny home kit is the perfect home office – and it’s less than $6,000

As far as offices are concerned, trends are moving in one direction—into homes. With more and more businesses running remotely, employees have had to turn seldom-used guest rooms, a corner of their basement, or a portion of a living room into home offices. Some days, nothing beats the ease of no commute and a Zoom-ready top with pajama bottoms, but there can be some pitfalls—a crying toddler, your spouse walking through the room on repeat, or the distraction of all the other things you could be doing at home.
Home & GardenCONTEMPORIST

This Small Wedge-Shaped House Was Designed To Be A Unique Airbnb Property

Steph and Oliver Gordon have created a small 430 square feet (40sqm) off-grid tiny home on their cattle farm located in Mudgee, Australia. Designed by architecture firm CAARCH, the tiny home named Gawthorne’s Hut, was created as an Airbnb property from the beginning phases, with the request to design a different and unique space, which would get them more exposure to guests due to its design.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

5 Impressive Ideas on How to Maximize Your Storage Space

Your storage facility is a solution to extra space and that’s why you should maximize it. The more you are able to fit in all your stuff, the more space you will have in your facility. So how are you able to maximize space in a storage unit?. As you...
CarsApartment Therapy

These Mirrored Cabins Are Designed to Blend Into the Forest

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A series of mirrored cabins designed to reflect its natural surroundings have been built in a forest in Ontario, Canada. Architect firm Leckie Studio and design agency Aruliden teamed up to design Arcana, secluded cabin rentals built a few hours north of Toronto. (The specific location of the cabins will only be revealed to guests after they’ve booked the rental.) For nature lovers who can’t get to Canada, though, allow these photographs to transport you to the secluded forest.
Rockport, MAPosted by
Rockport Bulletin

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - Home Warranty Sales; 2. Bilingual French/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent; 3. Bilingual/Spanish Customer Care Reps (Work from Home Permanent); 4. Remote Tennis Sales Associate; 5. Consumer Care Specialist;
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Turn A Garage Into A Warm Home

Combination of structural elements, warm and cold colors that are in contrast, a central volume that acts as a link, and a patio that leads the exterior into the interior of the house. The premises of the reform were very clear from the outset: wanting to maintain the use of...
TechnologyThrive Global

How to Secure the Future of Remote Work

Just two years ago, most employees were still working at the office, safely nestled into the warm arms of their company’s network and cyber security measures, run by their in-house IT departments. Fast forward to 2020 and suddenly 62% of Americans are working from home. In comes the use of personal devices, unsecure or glitchy WiFi, remote network connections, and poor, if any, security measures. We’ve been released from the “mothership” (aka company headquarters) and sent to work from our own homes or other remote locations. This certainly has its perks. The vast majority of employees are embracing this new change with enthusiasm, and even employees are reaping the benefits as remote work is more cost effective, among other things. Nevertheless, this new way of operating businesses has presented employees and their companies with some new challenges which require speedy resolutions.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

studio gang will build timber tree fort workspace 'arbor' at westbank campus in san jose

While designing its ‘arbor’ workspace for the westbank campus, studio gang looked back to the verdant meadows which long ago defined the landscape of san jose. the santa clara valley’s picturesque, overgrown nature is a paradise lost to a sprawling urban condition. now, the city enters a new era of development, one that understands and celebrates the ecological past in an effort toward a sustainable, and equally delightful future. characterized by its modular timber structure, and developed in partnership with urban community, peterson and OPtrust, ‘arbor’ will connect the urban workspace with nature as a contemporary and urban tree fort — dissolving the barriers between the sunlight, plantlife, and the office environment. designboom spoke with jeanne gang about the urban transformation of san jose and the impact of the performative timber building.