newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Grant Delpit expects to be fully healthy for Browns training camp in comeback from ruptured Achilles

Daily Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant Delpit expects to be healthy for Browns training camp in his long comeback attempt from the ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered last Aug. 24 during practice. Speaking to Browns beat writers Wednesday for the first time since the non-contact injury occurred, the safety drafted in the second round (No. 44 overall) last year out of Louisiana State University expressed optimism he'll be ready to return to action when camp kicks off in late July.

www.the-daily-record.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Knee Surgery#Season Ending Surgery#Shoulder Surgery#Quarterback Injuries#Zoom#House Of Athlete#Lsu#The Cincinnati Bengals#Kansas City Chiefs#Tight End University#Browns Training Camp#Browns Headquarters#This Week#Lineup#Contract#Voluntary Workouts#Major Injuries#Training#Eastlake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Top Dynasty RB Rankings for the 2021 NFL season

As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to run as we move closer to the NFL season, here are the top 10 dynasty RB rankings for 2021. As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to fire up for the 2021 season, differentiating between the elite players at each position can come down to the slimmest of margins. While factors such as age, production, and the supporting cast all play their part, we are here to help you disentangle all of that and make an informed decision. Here are the top 10 dynasty RB rankings for the 2021 season.
NFLYardbarker

How New Browns DB Greg Newsome II Impacts Greedy Williams

To basically no one’s surprise, the Cleveland Browns went defense heavy early on draft day. They used the No. 26 overall pick to select Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II. A player that should give the Browns length and speed with an above average ability in pass coverage. That’s not...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Greenberg likes Cleveland Browns over Kansas City

At least one nationally significant sports personality believes the Cleveland Browns are doing things right. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg — on national television, no less — has predicted that your Cleveland Browns will upset the Kansas City Chiefs outright in game one of the NFL season. The Browns are underdogs heading into this one, so the Green Man is making a rather fearless prognostication, displaying much greater confidence in the Browns than the rest of the national media.
NFLYardbarker

Evaluating (Not Grading) the New York Giants 2021 Draft Class

As the grades continue to pour in for the six-member class hand-picked by the New York Giants, I’ve resisted assigning grades to the class as it's not fair to do so without giving these kids a chance to get on the field. But that doesn’t mean one can’t look at...
NFLBleacher Report

Cleveland Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Should Be NFL's DROY Favorite

Few NFL draft selections draw universal praise. The Cleveland Browns' decision to trade up to the 52nd overall pick and select Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah did. Outstanding talent coupled with the perception of awesome value created nothing but positivity around the selection. More importantly, the reigning Butkus Award winner can play. He's now entering a situation wherein he can be a featured performer for a rebuilt and now loaded defense on one of the league's most talented rosters.
NFLinsidenu.com

Q&A with Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com on Greg Newsome’s fit with the Browns

The draft picks are official and history has been made. With Greg Newsome heading to the Land as one of two Northwestern players selected in the first round, InsideNU sat down with sports columnist Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com to discuss how Newsome will fit with his new team, why he was taken and more. In addition to covering the Browns, Lesmerises has covered the Ohio State Buckeyes for 16 years. You can follow him on Twitter @DougLesmerises.
NFLYardbarker

Denver Broncos schedule and 2021 season predictions

The Denver Broncos schedule for the 2021 NFL season starts with several winnable games against the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. It gets more difficult from there, starting with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. In all honesty, Denver’s success this coming season will have everything to do with quarterback. Should the team land Aaron Rodgers, it will be a legit title contender. With Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock under center, a bottom-end playoff contender.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Pro Football Network

Cleveland Browns: 5 reasons why they should not trade for Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns are the trendy pick as the sleeper team in 2019. After achieving a 7-8-1 record last season and finding their franchise... Dennis SosicFebruary 28, 2019. The Cleveland Browns had an amazing season in 2018,...
NFLUSA Today

Look: Top photos from Browns rookie minicamp

The Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday. Players took to the sun-soaked practice fields at the team’s training facility in Berea for the first time in the 2021 offseason. For most players in attendance, it was their first time ever donning the brown and orange uniforms. The minicamp...
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns’ have 18 players at rookie minicamp, including 3 tryouts

We’re getting back to a bit of normality, but times have still changed in the NFL, including this year’s rookie minicamp for the Cleveland Browns. Rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday and featured a total of 18 players. Last year, due to the pandemic, there was no rookie minicamp. To...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns completely overhauled defense heading into 2021

This offseason the Cleveland Browns have added numerous high-quality players to their roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Between free agency and the recent NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns have added numerous high-quality players to their roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. General manager...
NFLDawgs By Nature

Cleveland Browns sign 6th round draft pick, RB Demetric Felton

The Cleveland Browns signed RB Demetric Felton on Thursday. He is among the first three players of the team’s eight-person draft class to be signed. Taken in the 6th round at No. 211 overall, Felton’s contract will be worth about $3.641 million, with a $161,144 signing bonus over four years, according to OverTheCap’s pre-determined draft chart. His cap hit in 2021 will be roughly $700,286, which is the behind running backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/17: Rookie Observations and more

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens’ Rookie Class - Ryan Mink. You wouldn’t be able to tell that third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens has only been playing the position for two years after converting from running back. His backpedal looked smooth and he had no trouble turning and running with wide receivers (often Bateman) well. Stephens looks thickly built and worked exclusively at cornerback Saturday.
NFLYardbarker

Is Cornerback Still A Concern For The Browns In 2021?

Last season, it was difficult to watch the Cleveland Browns secondary attempt to stop opposing teams. The loss of Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit made a significant impact in 2020. However, the front office made it a focal point to improve the secondary this offseason. They’ve made some big strides,...