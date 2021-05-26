Grant Delpit expects to be fully healthy for Browns training camp in comeback from ruptured Achilles

With rookie minicamp here and training camp upon us, these Cleveland Browns could find themselves acquiring some hardware at the end of the 2021 season. One of the biggest things that have haunted the Cleveland Browns is the lack of respect and recognition, for good reason during the dark years. With Kevin Stefanski now at the helm of the Browns, the future looks even brighter than ever. Stefanski, coming off being named the NFL’s Coach of the Year, is looking to bring the Browns back to the playoffs and, this time, a run at a Super Bowl.