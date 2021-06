On June 9th, the Spanish shipbuilder will launch an Industry Day portal to engage local industrial players. Navantia has committed to the delivery of 4 new frigates for the Hellenic Navy fleet and the modernization of the Hydra Class within the highly demanding Hellenic Navy schedule. The new frigates include their latest smart frigate design, the F-110, set to become the backbone of the Spanish Navy. The F-110 embeds cutting-edge naval technologies along with its innovative production and operation capabilities. These innovations include full interoperability with European and US systems, latest-generation weapons and the use of a “digital twin” that allows operational simulation and evaluation.