Las Vegas travelers to pay hefty holiday price for rental cars
Tourists planning to spend Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas may be in for sticker shock when it comes to renting a car. Or a long wait for an Uber or Lyft. Throughout the U.S., an estimated 37 million Americans are expected to travel by air and road from Thursday to Sunday, according to AAA. And in Las Vegas, experts are urging travelers to Las Vegas to plan ahead amid a shortage of rental cars and rideshare drivers.www.cdcgamingreports.com