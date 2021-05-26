Colorado removes SAT, ACT score requirement, prohibits legacy admissions at universities
Colorado's public universities are no longer required to have applicants submit standardized test scores, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday. Schools are still allowed to require a test score for admission, but with the new law they no longer are required to collect them. In previous application years, students could submit either ACT or SAT scores to most public Colorado colleges or universities. This requirement was waived by the state for applicants applying last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the ability to test.www.lajuntatribunedemocrat.com