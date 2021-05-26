Cancel
Technology

The Indian Government Wants to Break Messaging Encryption, WhatsApp's Suing

By Shoshana Wodinsky
Gizmodo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp is taking India’s government to court over a new mandate that it claims will lead to mass surveillance of users in the company’s biggest market. Reuters was first to report on the suit filed in Dehli’s high court, which WhatsApp confirmed to Gizmodo on Wednesday. The suit is WhatsApp’s attempt to push back against the “Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code” (or “intermediary guidelines,” for short); a spate of sweeping tech regulations that go into effect across the country today. Since India’s authorities first rolled the rules out back in February, they’ve drawn skepticism from legal experts and tech policy advocates across the region that have criticized the law for being overly broad in its attempts to wrangle major platforms. As Reuters points out, there’s already at least one other case against the new rules brewing in Dehli’s high court for that same reason.

gizmodo.com
