Over 35 Million Americans Expected To Travel Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Dan Spindle, KSL TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Starting Thursday, the Memorial Day travel season is upon us, and more than 37 million Americans are expected to hit the road this year. “There is this growing optimism to get out there and travel and people are getting out there, (but) we’re still not to pre-COVID levels,” said Aldo Vasquez with AAA.

