Nichelle Nichols' New NASA Documentary Is as Unflinching as It Is Romantic

The “Star Trek” fandom is one of the largest in existence, and the amount of material — both text and film — makes exploring the franchise seem like an insurmountable task. Most fans agree that the best place to start is with Roddenberry’s “Original Series.” However, many viewers find the treatment of women, along with the poor special effects, dissatisfying, and they drop the series after only a few episodes. But new movies and television series have tried to incorporate better special effects, intense fight scenes and everything else that modern viewers seem to enjoy. For this reason, newer audiences naturally gravitate to the latest content, but then lose interest in the franchise after getting bored of the older shows.