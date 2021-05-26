Nichelle Nichols' New NASA Documentary Is as Unflinching as It Is Romantic
Early on in the new documentary Woman in Motion, Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols discusses the idea of the blurred lines between the fantastical and the real in her job as Lieutenant Uhura, a character in equal parts history-making and yet also held back by the harsh realities of the era her character was made in. The documentary itself, going far beyond that 23rd century future and all the way back into our own history, is a similar adventure.