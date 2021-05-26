Legend of Korra Cosplay Shares The Electric Personality of Asami
Avatar The Last Airbender fans were astonished earlier this year when it was announced that not only was Paramount revisiting the world of Aang, Korra, and the bending population with a new animated movie, but that a specific studio was being created to form new projects in this fan-favorite universe, and one fan has shared their love of the franchise with an electric take on The Legend of Korra's Asami. While Asami never learned how to bend herself, she played an instrumental role in all four seasons of the sequel series that has become a legend in the minds of animation fans.comicbook.com