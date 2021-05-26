Legend of Korra Cosplay Shares The Electric Personality of Asami

One Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay is truly shining with Katara's Fire Nation makeover! In the third season of the Nickelodeon original animated series, Aang and the rest of the gaang made their way into the Fire Nation as Aang needed to master Fire Bending. While in enemy territory, the gaang briefly got some major makeovers and new identities in order to sneak their way through without raising any major suspicion. Some of these makeovers were far more effective than the others, and some are seen much better than the others in the years since.