Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Watch – CANCELLED

By Tommy
Posted by 
BlueRidgeLife
BlueRidgeLife
 5 days ago
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED  Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 206  NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK  245 PM EDT Wed May 26 2021   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of   Western Connecticut  District Of Columbia  Delaware  Maryland  New Jersey  Southeast New York  Eastern Pennsylvania  Northern Virginia  Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia  Coastal Waters   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 245 PM  until 1000 PM EDT.   * Primary threats include...  Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible  Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to continue to develop over  parts of Pennsylvania and spread eastward across the watch area  through the evening hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat  with the strongest cells.   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65  statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles northwest of  Staunton VA to 5 miles south southeast of Lakehurst NJ. For a  complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline  update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are  favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.  Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening  weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible  warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce  tornadoes.  

Since 2005 delivering current news and weather to the Central Virginia Blue Ridge area. In print monthly over the region with lifestyle, features and recreation across the Blue Ridge.

