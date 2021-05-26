Severe Thunderstorm Watch – CANCELLED

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 206 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 245 PM EDT Wed May 26 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western Connecticut District Of Columbia Delaware Maryland New Jersey Southeast New York Eastern Pennsylvania Northern Virginia Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia Coastal Waters * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 245 PM until 1000 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to continue to develop over parts of Pennsylvania and spread eastward across the watch area through the evening hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat with the strongest cells. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles northwest of Staunton VA to 5 miles south southeast of Lakehurst NJ. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.