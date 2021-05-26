Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon
Vivo Y73 2021 and Vivo V21e 5G smartphone models have allegedly been spotted in Google Play Console listings. Vivo Y73 2021 has also been spotted in an alleged IMEI listing that shows its model number to be V2059. Vivo V21e was launched in Malaysia last month along with the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21. Now, it is expected to be working on a 5G variant of Vivo V21e that could be launched globally soon. Vivo has not shared any information either of the phones.pressreality.com