Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon

Accidental policy violations. It happens to the best of us. You don’t know what you did wrong, but Google took down your app nonetheless after an update while providing only a vague explanation on what you did wrong and what you can do to fix it. Sometimes, this will be an error, but other times, Google had a reason to—even if you don’t know what that reason is or if you didn’t know that was against their terms. Fortunately, Google is putting forward new tools in Google Play Console to try and prevent that from happening.