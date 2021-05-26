Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon

pressreality.com
 8 days ago

Vivo Y73 2021 and Vivo V21e 5G smartphone models have allegedly been spotted in Google Play Console listings. Vivo Y73 2021 has also been spotted in an alleged IMEI listing that shows its model number to be V2059. Vivo V21e was launched in Malaysia last month along with the Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21. Now, it is expected to be working on a 5G variant of Vivo V21e that could be launched globally soon. Vivo has not shared any information either of the phones.

pressreality.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Podcasts#Amazon Music#Smartphone Gaming#Apple Devices#Google Os#Android Smartphones#Google Play Console#Mediatek#Qualcomm#G Soc#Orbital#Google News#Mysmartprice#Vivo V21e 5g#Smartphone Models#Audio Devices#Model Number#Amoled Display#Wear Os
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

vivo Y53s key specs revealed via multiple certifications

Chinese smartphone maker vivo is known for its vivo X series globally. However, the company’s bestsellers are part of the vivo Y series. The firm is known for releasing multiple models in this lineup every now and then. According to new findings, the company’s next Y series handset will be called vivo Y53s.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Play Console is adding new features so developers can fix their apps before they’re removed

Accidental policy violations. It happens to the best of us. You don’t know what you did wrong, but Google took down your app nonetheless after an update while providing only a vague explanation on what you did wrong and what you can do to fix it. Sometimes, this will be an error, but other times, Google had a reason to—even if you don’t know what that reason is or if you didn’t know that was against their terms. Fortunately, Google is putting forward new tools in Google Play Console to try and prevent that from happening.
InternetANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Play Store to add more payment options soon

Good news for app developers and app users: Google has announced that soon you’ll have more payment options when buying apps and in-app purchases on Google Play Store. The platform is home to more than 2 million apps, a lot of which also have various micro-transactions and purchases going on within them. Apps and games sell subscriptions, items, or services so payment options are pretty important within the platform. Having more options for payments will be convenient for both developers and users.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

vivo Y52 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC, 48MP triple camera, and more

A few days back, Chinese handset maker vivo announced the vivo X60 series for Europe. Alongside these flagship smartphones, the company also announced two budget devices, namely vivo Y72 5G and vivo Y52 5G. The former phone went official in Thailand in late March. On the other hand, the latter device is a newer model.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Phone Can Now Announce Aloud Who's Ringing You

Google Phone is rolling out a new feature that audibly announces who's calling you with their Caller ID or number. This new feature can be found in the latest update to the Android app. Google Phone Now Announces Aloud Who's Calling You. Those using Google Phone on their Android device...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iQoo Z series smartphones tipped to launch in India soon

IQoo recently made its comeback to India with the launch of iQoo 7 series flagship phones. Now, the company is about to launch more affordable smartphones under the Z series. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, iQoo is planning to launch its Z series of budget smartphones in India. He also confirms the company’s first device in the Z series will be launched around mid-June, which is just a few weeks away from now. Furthermore, Mukul also said the device will be sold on Amazon as an Amazon Special product.
Cell Phonesohionewstime.com

Samsung Quietly Launches Galaxy F52 5G with 120Hz Display and 4,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F525G made its quiet debut in China a few weeks after joining the rumored factory. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G that powers several entry-level mid-budget devices such as the Galaxy M42 and Moto G5G. Customers can choose from Dusky Black and Magic White color options. However, the company has not yet shared the details of global availability of phones. In terms of design, unlike the centered hole punch cutout and water drop style notch on most Galaxy F series smartphones, it comes with a hole punch cutout in the upper right corner. The rear camera module has a black color finish.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Redmi Note 10 5G series to launch on May 26, design teased

In March, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones in India and global markets. Today, the Chinese brand released an official poster through its Weibo handle to confirm that it will be announcing the Note 10 5G series at 14:00 PM (local time) on May 26 in China. The official poster gives a glimpse of one of the Note 10 series smartphones.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Google will finally launch Fuchsia OS soon, albeit on just one smart home device

Fuchsia OS has given rise to confusion and often vastly conflicting reports as to why Google has been developing it over the last few years. For example, it has been thought that the platform is intended to run on the OEM's full gamut of devices for a 100% unified, first-party ecosystem experience, an idea also behind the implementation of HarmonyOS at Huawei and almost patently inspired by Apple's current hardware/software model.
Worldgizmochina.com

Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition launched in China

The Vivo X60 Curved Screen edition smartphone has launched in China. It is yet another X60 series phone from the brand after the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+, and Vivo X60t for the home market. As the name suggests, it is a new variant of the existing Vivo X60 smartphone.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Vivo Y53, Y53s variants and color options in retailer listings

Vivo is reportedly working on Vivo Y53 and Vivo Y53s smartphones for China. The arrival of these devices appears to be close at hand as models have been found listed at Chinese retailer site JD.com. The JD listing of the Vivo Y53 shows that it will come in versions such...