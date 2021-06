I was lost in another one of my random internet rabbit holes the other day when I stumbled upon something that at first, kinda grossed me out. I'll admit, I knee jerk judged it. It's a place in Independence, right here in Missouri, and it's a hair museum. Yep. A museum about hair. At first glance, I thought, how weird. What do they do, take samples of people's hair and just, like, showcase different colors and styles? Are there just a bunch of creepy mannequins with wigs made out of hair? How on earth do you curate a museum about people's hair? Well, turns out it's actually pretty rich in history. It's called Leila's Hair Museum. I found a clip on YouTube that takes a tour of the place!