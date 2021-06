Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Dataiku, giving companies large and small an easy way to leverage the power of AI. Dataiku, one of the world’s leading AI and machine learning platforms, announced that it is now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. This availability opens the door for Azure customers to take advantage of Dataiku’s easy-to-use visual interface to build data pipelines, prepare data, and build and deploy machine learning models on their cloud.