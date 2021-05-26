Behind the Red Door
Reign Free’s Black Culinary Collective emerges as the avant-garde in catering and cuisine. On her way to school, Reign Free used to walk by a lovely house with a red front door. Growing up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, she wondered who lived inside. Every time she passed by, she imagined “great parties” held there by a “cool family.” Free told herself, “One day, I’m going to have a red door.” The image has nothing to do with food, she says. It’s just a little girl’s dream.eastbayexpress.com