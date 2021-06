Billy the Sunshine Plumber will help you when it’s time to repair or replace your water heater. Now that the bear has left Phillippe Park, you’ve managed to squeeze in a few runs between rain storms. And while you’ve returned hot, sweaty and looking forward to a cool, if not cold shower, you have fantasized about the occasional hot shower. Unfortunately, your water is taking so long to heat up that even a warm shower has become a dream.