Steuben County, NY

UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl found in Steuben County

By Renata Stiehl
NewsChannel 36
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITNEY POINT, NY (WENY) -- New York State Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager, who may have run away. Police are looking for 15 year old Adrianna Leidecker, who was last seen at a home on Hyde Street in Whitney Point. It's believed she left the home around 1 A.M. on May 16th. State police say Adrianna has run away several times in the past, and had previously been located in Dryden, in neighboring Tompkins County, or Pennsylvania.

City
Dryden, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Steuben County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Whitney Point, NY
City
Painted Post, NY
