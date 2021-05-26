UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl found in Steuben County
WHITNEY POINT, NY (WENY) -- New York State Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager, who may have run away. Police are looking for 15 year old Adrianna Leidecker, who was last seen at a home on Hyde Street in Whitney Point. It's believed she left the home around 1 A.M. on May 16th. State police say Adrianna has run away several times in the past, and had previously been located in Dryden, in neighboring Tompkins County, or Pennsylvania.www.weny.com