The Town of Black Mountain Greenways Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. electronically via Zoom. There are three ways the public can participate in the meeting: 1. Join the meeting through Zoom on your computer or smart device. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89660276264 Meeting ID: 896 6027 6264 2. Join the meeting by telephone (listen only). Simply call US toll-free: 1-877-853-5247 or 1-888-788-0099 Meeting ID: 896 6027 6264 followed by the pound sign (#) 3. Email or call in your comments or questions prior to the meeting. Call in comments to 828-419-9371 or email comments to jennifer.tipton@townofblackmountain.org. The meeting is open to the public.