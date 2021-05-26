Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Has Issues With Judge’s Ruling In Brad Pitt Custody Case

pressreality.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s not made entirely clear exactly what this evidence is that the judge has declined to hear, elsewhere the filing makes note that the judge refused to hear testimony from some of the children whose custody is at issue. Three of the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are minors 14-years-old or older, and a California code allows that any minors of at least 14 should be allowed to testify in court if they wish to. The oldest Pitt-Jolie child, Maddox, is 19 and has already testified previously.

pressreality.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitt Jolie#Court#Testimony#Minors#Wish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
crossroadstoday.com

Angelina Jolie slams judge who won’t let her children testify in divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is claiming the judge won’t let her children testify in divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt. The couple are still in the midst of ending their marriage and working out custody of their five youngest children – Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – but Angelina has fumed at the judge presiding over the proceedings for not letting the children speak at the hearing.
RelationshipsDaily Mail

'He's so relieved': Brad Pitt scores huge victory in war with Angelina Jolie as he wins joint custody of their children after judge found actress' testimony 'lacked credibility'

Brad Pitt was granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie following a lengthy court battle. The 57-year-old actor has been fighting in the court system for nearly five years to obtain equal rights to the six kids he shares with his ex-wife. A source told DailyMail.com: 'He's so...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Angelina Jolie 'feels court let her down' when her children were not allowed to testify in case with Brad Pitt that led to him being awarded joint custody

Angelina Jolie suffered a major blow in her custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt after he was granted joint custody of their children on Wednesday. Now sources close to the 45-year-old actress and humanitarian are sharing she feels let down by the courts that did not allow her children to testify at the custody hearings.
Los Angeles, CAMarin Independent Journal

‘It’s traumatic’: Angelina Jolie’s ‘wrong’ for pushing for kids to testify against Brad Pitt, legal experts say

As Angelina Jolie moved this week to continue her nearly five-years-long child custody fight against Brad Pitt — by filing an appeal against a judge’s new ruling that granted Pitt joint custody — a growing chorus of family law attorneys question whether she’s really concerned about the best interests of their six children.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie Reveals She Has a ‘Long List’ of Deal-Breakers After Divorcing Brad Pitt

Any eligible bachelors may want to listen closely to Angelina Jolie‘s deal-breakers following her divorce from Brad Pitt—that is, assuming you can meet her standards!. The Oscar-winning actress, 45, opened up about her expectations for her future relationships during an interview with her Those Who Wish Me Dead co-star, Medina Senghore, for E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, May 10. When asked by host Justin Sylvester if she has a list of “dating no-no’s,” the Maleficent star didn’t hold back. “I probably have a very long list,” Angelina said of her deal-breakers, noting, “I’ve been alone for a long time now.”
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Gwyneth Paltrow Can't Handle This Meme of Her and Ex-Boyfriend Ben Affleck

Talk about a throwback! Gwyneth Paltrow can’t escape the ghosts of boyfriends past, thanks to the Goop social media team. The Marvel actress, 48, was in for a big surprise when her lifestyle brand used an old photo of her and ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck to celebrate the changing of the planets at the end of May. In an Instagram post on the official Goop account, Paltrow and Affleck, also 48, were shown in the heyday of their whirlwind ’90s romance. The Politician star, labeled in the meme as “Gemini szn,” rolled her eyes as Affleck, representing “Mercury in retrograde,” leaned in to whisper in her ear.
BasketballRadar Online.com

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Baby Mama Kimberly Alexander Calls Khloé Kardashian 'Sister Wife' After Reality Star Threatens Legal Action Over Fake DMs

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Kimberly Alexander is savagely ripping Khloé Kardashian on social media hours after the reality star sicked her lawyer on the woman. Kimberly, who is angry with Tristan for refusing to submit to a second DNA test, recently admitted she faked a screenshot that made it appear the reality star reached out to her on social media.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Father invites his son and girlfriend for dinner to make amends, shoots them both: “They had nowhere to hide”

Chelsea and Lukasz were like soulmates in the eyes of their friends and family. They started off as best friends and then became a couple, going on to date for a few years before starting their first year at university. However, the lovebirds couldn’t live out the future they planned for themselves after a family barbeque at Lukasz’s house went horribly wrong. Lukasz’s parents were separated and the teenager was living with his mother before the incident took place.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Judge Judy Speaks Out About Derek Chauvin Trial, George Floyd Death

Judge Judy continues to be a straight-shooter, and when asked about her thoughts on the Derek Chauvin trial, the 78-year-old firecracker did not hold back. In a recent profile by The Hollywood Reporter, the daytime TV icon was asked about everything from ending her long-running titular show to what she feels is the biggest flaw of the American legal system.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Violet Affleck, 15, Is Taller & Looks Like Mom Jennifer Garner’s Twin Hitting Gym Together

Violet Affleck towered over her mom Jennifer Garner when she joined her for an afternoon workout session one day before Mother’s Day. Violet Affleck may only be 15 but she’s already taller than her mom Jennifer Garner! The stylish teen’s growth spurt could clearly be seen as she went out for an afternoon workout session with the 49-year-old actress in Los Angeles on May 8, just one day before Mother’s Day. She wore a blue sleeveless top, gray leggings, and gray and white sneakers during the outing while Jennifer wore a black zip-up long-sleeved top, dark blue leggings, different gray and white sneakers, and a gray baseball cap. Check out the pics HERE!
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Brad Pitt granted joint custody of children with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.Since announcing their separation in 2016, Jolie and Pitt have been embroiled in divorce proceedings concerning custody and property disagreements.News of the ruling comes after a lengthy legal battle that has spanned nearly five years during which Pitt sought equal rights to the six children he and Jolie share from their past relationship. As reported by Page Six, Judge John Ouderkirk – a private judge hired by the former couple – made the decision after months of witness testimony.A source close to the issue told the...
Relationshipsetalk.ca

Brad Pitt has been awarded joint custody of his kids with Angelina Jolie

Separation and subsequent divorce proceedings for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie date all the way back to 2016, following the reported private jet fight that took place between Pitt and his adopted son with Jolie, Maddox. Now, after five years of legal battles, Pitt has been awarded joint custody of the former couple’s children (with the exception of Maddox, who is now of legal adult age).
Relationshipstribuneledgernews.com

Angelina Jolie slams judge who won't let her children testify in divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is claiming the judge won't let her children testify in divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt. The couple are still in the midst of ending their marriage and working out custody of their five youngest children - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - but Angelina has fumed at the judge presiding over the proceedings for not letting the children speak at the hearing.