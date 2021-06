When Joshua Thomas flies through the air in the high jump for Natchez High School at the MHSAA 5A state championship, he will do so with his uncle Dequincy Posey on his mind. He said his uncle died about five years ago and was his best friend. His uncle’s nickname was Bird, and he saw a necklace a year ago with a wing on it and bought it. He wears his necklace at track meets and knows his uncle is with him every step he takes.