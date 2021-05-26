Kroger announces competition to attract, support fresh suppliers

09:22 AM EST - Rritual Superfoods Inc. : Announced that the Company has received purchase orders totaling CAD $306,000 in the last week of May, with goods now shipping to customers. "We are extremely excited to have had such a strong launch in our first month of full-scale commercial operations," said Rritual CEO, Mr. David Kerbel . "We fully expect that these initial orders from our cornerstone retailers will establish Rritual products on shelf with regular re-orders to follow. As we establish our distribution foot-print we will continue to execute our marketing strategies to support our retail partners." Rritual has scaled its production to meet growing demand, with a sales and a marketing strategy targeting major retailers in Mass, Food & Drug, and Grocery across the USA in 2021. The Rritual Sales Team is in active discussion with a number of target retailers and will provide updates as new retail accounts are onboarded. Based on our projected distribution guidance of 6,000 stores and 20,000 points of distribution by the end of 2021 we expect to achieve a monthly run rate in the United States of CAD $1,300,000 achieving approximately 31-42% blended margins. Rritual Superfoods Inc. shares C.RSF are trading unchanged at $0.74.