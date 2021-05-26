Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Kroger announces competition to attract, support fresh suppliers

By Sam Silverstein
supplychaindive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKroger plans to hold a competition to expand the number of local and regional growers and producers it sources fresh products from across a range of categories, the grocery chain announced in a press release. Fifteen companies selected to participate in Kroger's Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator, set to...

www.supplychaindive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Companies#Retail Business#Investment Products#Dairy Products#Ecrm#Pearlrock Partners#Fremont Macanta#Coca Cola Refreshments#Keurig Green Mountain#Kroger Shelves#Diverse Suppliers#Fresh Products#Supplier Diversity#Retailers#Selling Products#Company Buyers#Specialty Cheese#Diverse Companies#Bakery#Growers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walmart
Related
Wilson County, TNPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

County attracting interest from auto suppliers, pharma

The economic development winds blowing in Wilson County are favoring two industries — electric vehicles and pharmaceuticals, local officials says. “Electric vehicles are the future. So, we can get on board or get left behind,” said G.C. Hixon, executive director of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board, the main economic development agency in the county.
Grocery & SupermaketSpringfield Business Journal

Kroger announces $1M giveaways to encourage vaccinations

Grocery store chain Kroger announced it would give away $1 million prizes to people who have received a coronavirus vaccine from its health care unit. The campaign starts this week and lasts five weeks. "The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard...
MinoritiesAtlanta Daily World

WBEC-West Announces New Pitch Competition for Black-Owned Businesses

WBEC-West Announces New Pitch Competition for Black-Owned Businesses. The August 2021 National Competition Cash Prizes Up to $10,000. The Women’s Business Enterprise Council (WBEC) -West is proud to launch its newest competition, the National Black Business Pitch (NBBP). This national competition, scheduled for August 17-19, is designed to connect Black-owned businesses to corporations who are looking to expand and diversify their supply chain with new products and services. Participants have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes of up to $10,000. Applications are being accepted at www.nationalblackbusinesspitch.com through June 1, 2021.
Economyinvestmentu.com

Seed Funding: An Overview for Investors and Startups

Let’s say you have an idea for a new business. It’s a solid idea with the capacity to fill a niche in the marketplace. Your business plan has potential, but there’s one problem… money. You don’t have the capital to get your idea off the ground. You need funding to...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Support Ring Runflat Tire Market Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019-2025

Support Ring Runflat Tire Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Support Ring Runflat Tire industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Support Ring Runflat Tire manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Support Ring Runflat Tire market covering all important parameters.
Chelan, WAandnowuknow.com

Mac Riggan Details Chelan Fresh's Honeycrisp Supply and New Point-of-Sale Support

CHELAN, WA - Apples have exploded in terms of flavor and variety. Among them, Honeycrisp stands as a stalwart of today’s brand age, gaining success and sales while being one of the first to be asked for by name. Chelan Fresh wields that strength across its Honeycrisp program, empowering retail programs with its prowess and commitments to excellence.
RetailBayStreet.ca

Rritual Superfoods Inc.

09:22 AM EST - Rritual Superfoods Inc. : Announced that the Company has received purchase orders totaling CAD $306,000 in the last week of May, with goods now shipping to customers. "We are extremely excited to have had such a strong launch in our first month of full-scale commercial operations," said Rritual CEO, Mr. David Kerbel . "We fully expect that these initial orders from our cornerstone retailers will establish Rritual products on shelf with regular re-orders to follow. As we establish our distribution foot-print we will continue to execute our marketing strategies to support our retail partners." Rritual has scaled its production to meet growing demand, with a sales and a marketing strategy targeting major retailers in Mass, Food & Drug, and Grocery across the USA in 2021. The Rritual Sales Team is in active discussion with a number of target retailers and will provide updates as new retail accounts are onboarded. Based on our projected distribution guidance of 6,000 stores and 20,000 points of distribution by the end of 2021 we expect to achieve a monthly run rate in the United States of CAD $1,300,000 achieving approximately 31-42% blended margins. Rritual Superfoods Inc. shares C.RSF are trading unchanged at $0.74.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Clearlake’s Janus Merges with Juniper SPAC

Janus International Group Inc., a building services company backed by Clearlake Capital Group LP, has closed its business combination with Juniper, a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company from Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. Janus, a global manufacturer and supplier of access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “JBI.”
Greenwood, SCbicmagazine.com

Ascend expands HiDura LCPA production capacity

Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of polyamide 66 resin, has expanded production capacity for HiDura long-chain polyamides in its Greenwood, S.C., plant. The multi-million dollar expansion will help the company meet growing demand for its new product line. Launched in Nov. 2020, Ascend’s HiDura PA610 and...
Economymitechnews.com

5 Tips for Entrepreneurs To Succeed In The Cannabis Market

DETROIT – Before you launch your startup company, you should first get ideas of how the cannabis market landscape looks like. Things like, what are the main risks? What is the profit potential? And who will be your closest competitor? Given the short history of the cannabis industry, no entrepreneur can entirely know how it will unveil or how a startup will fare. However, you first need to consider the demand within the area you intend to start your business.
Troy, MIrubbernews.com

Dayco partners with HFAK for viscous damper production

TROY, Mich.—Dayco Products will expand its portfolio for commercial vehicle and heavy-duty applications in viscous dampers via a partnership with China-based Jiangsu Hongfeng Co. Ltd. (HFAK). Troy-based Dayco makes engine products and drive systems for the automotive and industrial markets. The company launched the partnership May 3. With more than...
Economygardnerweb.com

Adding Depth and Dimension in B2B Market Research for SMBs

Mark Semmelmayer, Chief Idea Officer, Pen & Ink Marketing Communications, Michael McClellan, President, Plexus Marketing Group, Inc. Voice-of-Customer Research: An Essential Component in your B2B Research Strategy. By Mark Semmelmayer, CBC. Chief Idea Officer. Pen & Inc. Marketing Communications. Michael McClellan, CBC. President. Plexus Marketing Group, Inc. In Part 2...
Houston, TXgreensheet.com

Ransford joins Paysafe's Petroleum Card Services

Houston, Texas. June 9th, 2021 – Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that Petroleum Card Services (“PCS”), its payment processing solutions provider for U.S. gas stations and convenience stores (C-stores), has appointed Peter Ransford as Business Development Director. The strategic appointment of the petroleum and payments veteran is aimed at consolidating PCS’ position as the leading payment processing provider to the American independent unbranded gas station space.
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

EIT Food announces winners of its sustainable aquaculture competition

On World Oceans Day, EIT Food has announced the winners of its sustainable aquaculture competition, which includes projects focussed on farming salmon more sustainably to extending the shelf-life of seafood projects. EIT Food has announced the results of its sustainable aquaculture competition on what is World Oceans Day, with seven...
Real Estatemortgagefinancegazette.com

Buckinghamshire announces launch of competitive 80% LTV buy-to-let deal

The five-year deal, which has a fixed rate of 3.09% and comes with a product fee of £1,495, has been described as a ‘market leading rate’ for mortgages in this LTV tier by the Mortgage Brain Buckinghamshire Building Society Product Comparison Report dated 8 June 2021. It is available for...