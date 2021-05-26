newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

State Now Offering SUNY/CUNY Scholarships for Teens to Get Vaccinated

By Lucas Day
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another incentive from the state to get teenagers vaccinated for COVID-19. The ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive is designed for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning Thursday. Winners receive a full scholarship to any public college or university, including tuition and room and board. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Cuny#Suny#College Students#Vaccination Rates#College Tuition#Undergraduate Students#Teenagers#Cuny College#New Yorkers#Teens#Suny Colleges#17 Year Olds#Positive Cases#Commuter Students#Allowances#Supplies#Winners#Books#Drawing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
Related
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Teens Can Now Get Vaccinated For COVID-19

On Friday, May 14, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old. Since children and teens can be infected, get sick and even spread the virus to others, the CDC recommends kids 12 years of age and older sign up and receive this vaccine.
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

State offers vaccine clinics to organizations

STATEWIDE — The Department of Health and Human Services is creating a new way for people get vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services is launching an online application for organizations to request an on-site clinic. Lambrew said this can be...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

NYS Using College Scholarships As Dangling Carrot To Get Young People Vaccinated

I keep hearing about more and more incentives from health departments, municipalities, businesses, and state government to get more people motivated into getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As it stands, currently here in New York State, the COVID Vaccine Tracker reports (updated at 10am on 5/26), 52.5% of New York State residents 18 or older have completed at least one dose of the vaccine and 55.5% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Euless, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Euless Teen Encourages Peers to Get Vaccinated

Since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for teens, as of May 24, 174,697 Texans between the ages of 12 and 15 have gotten their first shot. Public health officials are encouraged by the quick pace, but there are still many parents hesitant about vaccinating their children. That's why a...
New York City, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Kids Qualify for Free College at SUNY or CUNY if They Get Vaccine

For a limited time some teenagers could secure themselves a free college eduaction from a state university in New York if they get the COVID vaccine. There's going to be a raffle for a full ride to a state university as an incentive to get the COVID shot. Maybe these kids should hold out for more incentives? In a week a two they might hold a raffle to be the next Dean or head football coach.
Public HealthCumberland County Sentinel

Wegmans to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for teens and adults

Wegmans announced that starting on Thursday, walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to anyone 12 and older. Wegmans pharmacies had been offering walk-in appointments for adults, but will expand that to youths aged 12 to 17 on Thursday. Walk-in vaccinations will be available during normal pharmacy hours while supplies last.
New York City, NYnny360.com

SUNY free rides available to teens who get vaccinated

NEW YORK — New Yorkers ages 12 to 17 who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the coming weeks will be entered to win a four-year free ride to any public college or university as an incentive to inoculate the age group, officials announced Wednesday. The state will give 10 full...
Politicsiosconews.com

NY offers tuition raffle for vaccinated teens

Vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. It's the state's latest push to get more people vaccinated. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
New York City, NYlongisland.com

SUNY and CUNY Boards to Require Vaccinations for All Students Attending In-Person Classes this Fall

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the SUNY and CUNY boards will require proof of vaccination for all students attending in-person classes this fall, and encouraged all private universities and colleges to adopt the same guidelines. 112,150 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
Manhattan Beach, CAdigmb.com

Manhattan Beach Vaccinations: Teens Getting their Shot

Manhattan Beach teens have jumped at the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As of May 16, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health, 69 percent of local teenagers ages 16-17 (799 individuals) have received at least their first shot. Additionally, last week the state opened up eligibility...
La Porte, INNWI.com

Region teens get vaccinated at clinic in LaPorte

LAPORTE — About a dozen people were in line when the doors in LaPorte opened Thursday for children ages 12-17 to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Everyone receiving the vaccinate were instructed to return on June 10 for their second shot to be fully protected. Connor Rahn, 15, said he didn’t...
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

Teens get vaccinated in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WSNN) - Another Saturday, another COVID vaccine clinic. But, this one is for teens. The Florida Department of Health of Sarasota hosted a walk-up Pfizer vaccine clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall for those who are 12 years old and up. Parents had to be with their teens. Consent...
Cell PhonesPosted by
EatThis

Dating Apps Now Offer These Incentives for COVID Vaccinations

The entire population has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including younger single people. During the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Friday, President Joe Biden's advisor Andy Slavitt discussed how those in the dating pool have suffered as a result of the virus, revealing that a slew of dating apps are now supporting vaccinations in a major way. Read on to hear what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.
LotteryPosted by
FL Radio Group

State’s “Vax and Scratch” Program Expands Next Week

The ‘Vax and Scratch’ program – which provides free NYS lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million – will extend into next week at ten new state mass vaccination sites. The participating sites will be open from Monday, May 31 through June 4. All sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The program will not impact education funding.
Public HealthPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cuomo: NY Paid Sick Leave Covers Employees Recovery Time From COVID Vaccine

The New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers that any necessary recovery period from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered under the state’s Paid Sick Leave Law. According to a recent survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, among unvaccinated Americans, 48 percent say they are concerned they “might need to miss work if the side effects of the vaccine make them feel sick for a day or more.” This group includes nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of unvaccinated Hispanic adults and over half of Black adults, or 55 percent.