State Now Offering SUNY/CUNY Scholarships for Teens to Get Vaccinated
Another incentive from the state to get teenagers vaccinated for COVID-19. The ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future’ incentive is designed for 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Participants can enter into a random prize drawing and potentially receive a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY college beginning Thursday. Winners receive a full scholarship to any public college or university, including tuition and room and board. New York State will administer the random drawing and select 10 winners a week over five weeks for a total of 50 winners.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com