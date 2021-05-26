'Justice is due': Tulsa race massacre survivors and the permanence of the past

A monument to the 1921 Black Wall Street massacre is pictured in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 18, 2020. Picture taken June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Carlie Marie Goodwin of Tulsa, Oklahoma, lost her good silverware, her fine linens, the family piano and so much more between March 31 and June 1, 1921.

The Hooker family, who were neighbors in the thriving community of Greenwood, also lost a piano that night, when a group of marauders broke into their home and took an axe to it, NPR reported in 2018.

Six-year-old Olivia Hooker lost some of her innocence too, as she watched the men set fire to tiny doll clothes hung out to dry in the backyard – outfits that Olivia’s grandmother had made as a special gift, Hooker later recalled in the 2014 documentary Hate Crimes in the Heartland.

Viola Fletcher, another Greenwood resident, had celebrated her 7th birthday two weeks before the Tulsa-Greenwood massacre began on March 31. Last week, a full century later, Mother Fletcher, as she’s now known, told the U.S. Congress about other, varying categories of loss that Black Tulsans – the survivors and their children – had suffered that night.

House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler described the event as a hateful “act of ethnic cleansing” during the May 19 hearing, and noted that at least 300 Black Tulsans were estimated to have lost their lives that night, at the hands of white people who literally lived just across the city’s train tracks.

“When my family was forced to leave Tulsa, I lost my chance at an education. I never finished school past the fourth grade. I have never made much money,” Fletcher said to members of the House panel on the Constitutional, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on May 19. “Most of my life I was a domestic worker serving white families.”

The House Judiciary subcommittee held the hearing on the centennial of the massacre to recognize the "continuing injustice" stemming from the incident. Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson later introduced a bill called the Tulsa-Greenwood Massacre Claims Accountability Act that would make it easier for victims to seek compensation.

When the smoke cleared on June 1st, forty square blocks of Tulsa's Greenwood district had been destroyed, including hospitals and churches, Nadler said on Wednesday. At least 9,000 people were left homeless.

The Black residents of Greenwood were also robbed of culture, heritage and a sense of communal safety, said Fletcher, now 107 years old.

In the wake of the brutal pogrom, all claims regarding the violence, theft and destruction were denied by insurance companies, as well as the city and state governments, according to a 2001 report by the Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921. No one was ever arrested, not even for the murders, Reuters reported in April 2012.

Federal courts later acknowledged a “conspiracy of silence” surrounding the event, and that the judiciary in the 1920s was complicit in the concealment, according to an opinion in a 2003 lawsuit seeking reparations for some survivors in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Still, those courts held in 2004 that the lawsuit was filed too late (and, a year later, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case without comment).

“I had a bright future ahead of me,” but it was all snatched away “in a few hours,” Fletcher told the lawmakers.

That sense of persistent bereavement and grief seemed to permeate the memories and very identities of Fletcher and other massacre survivors who testified last Wednesday.

As the event becomes more well-known among the public, the living memory of the brutal massacre -- embodied in the survivors and passed on by their descendants -- compels us to recognize that many Americans are yet unable to forget or forgive this past.

"Reparation, restitution, restoration, however you choose to word it, justice is due," said Oklahoma representative Regina Goodwin, who is Carlie Marie Goodwin's great-granddaughter. The silverware, linens and piano were just some of what her great-grandmother had lost and was seeking to reclaim, in a lawsuit filed shortly after the massacre, the state representative told me.

The story of the Tulsa-Greenwood race massacre, which continues today, is an example of that astute observation: that history is truly not the past but a force that lives with us. And, in that episode in our nation's history, such a violation of collective trust - in an event that’s well-documented and well-understood - requires amends and reparations in order to rebuild the ties that were undoubtedly broken.

Another avenue for reparations is through an ongoing lawsuit that includes a claim for economic development of the historic district that continues to suffer the after-effects of that day. (Those requests parallel the 2001 recommendations of the state commission in many ways, including stressing direct payments to victims and descendants, as well as economic development programs for residents of the historic Greenwood district).

I asked Goodwin about the force of history and memory in her life and her family’s as survivors and descendants of victims.

“The thing for me is, I don’t remember not knowing about the race massacre,” Goodwin said. “It’s been a part of our story, that history, and I learned the story from my own grandmother and grandfather.”

The items listed in the lawsuit, and many other losses, have been recounted in her family down through generations.

Other survivors, including Fletcher, the 7-year-old who lived through that infamous day, told lawmakers that their memories of the traumatic, life-changing events include images of bodies, and even smells.

"Our country may forget this history, but I cannot, and I will not," Fletcher said. "And other survivors do not. And our descendants do not."

I asked Goodwin, who noted her family's remarkable recovery after the massacre, about the sense of loss among her own relatives.

“There’s a tremendous sense of loss,” Goodwin said. Her family might have rebuilt “but what does that have to do with the fact that murder took place? And, mind you, we rebuilt without the help of city officials.”

“I say all the time, if you took $5 from me, and I go out and I work and earn another $5, you still owe me $5,” Goodwin said. “We felt the loss and Tulsa is still experiencing the loss 100 years later.”

Hassan Kanu writes about access to justice, race, and equality under law. Kanu, who was born in Sierra Leone and grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, worked in public interest law after graduating from Duke University School of Law. After that, he spent five years reporting on mostly employment law. He lives in Washington, D.C. Reach Kanu at hassan.kanu@thomsonreuters.com