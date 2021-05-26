newsbreak-logo
Stroudsburg, PA

Pocono Mountains Music Festival to present virtual high school musical on June 5

Pocono Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe theme of the show is travel, but there’s one place all the performers in the Pocono Mountains High School Musical were thrilled to be for filming: Back on stage. The Pocono Mountains Music Festival production, billed as a virtual extravaganza, will feature students from across the Poconos singing from the Sherman Theater stage. Performances were filmed individually, with a minimal crew inside the theater to give students the opportunity to join a pandemic-safe musical after a year of lost opportunities.

