Pocono Mountains Music Festival to present virtual high school musical on June 5

The theme of the show is travel, but there’s one place all the performers in the Pocono Mountains High School Musical were thrilled to be for filming: Back on stage. The Pocono Mountains Music Festival production, billed as a virtual extravaganza, will feature students from across the Poconos singing from the Sherman Theater stage. Performances were filmed individually, with a minimal crew inside the theater to give students the opportunity to join a pandemic-safe musical after a year of lost opportunities.