No roadblocks for Cunningham's historic Fed. Circ. nomination at Senate hearing

Perkins Coie IP litigator Tiffany Cunningham appears on track to be confirmed as the first Black judge on the patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, based on her nomination hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Wednesday.

Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, praised Cunningham's "extraordinary credentials," while ranking Republican member Chuck Grassley of Iowa also said Cunningham "seems very well qualified."

"When you're in the category of the first, you have to be the best," Durbin said. "I believe President Biden has found, in your nomination, that kind of quality."

The Federal Circuit is the only federal appeals court to have never had a Black judge. If Cunningham is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, her appointment would also create an even six-to-six split between male and female Federal Circuit judges.

Cunningham would replace Circuit Judge Evan Wallach, who will take senior status May 31.

During the hearing, Cunningham said being a Federal Circuit judge was "literally my dream job."

"I recall when I was fortunate enough to clerk for the court in 2001 and 2002, one of the first days walking around and seeing the pictures of the judges on the walls," Cunningham said. "And I saw a court that had fine, fine jurists, but was very homogeneous."

"At that point in time, I kind of put it in my mental 'vision board' that I hope that one day I could be a judge at that court," Cunningham said.

The Federal Circuit has sole jurisdiction over patent appeals. Patent cases make up over half of the court's docket, but it also has nationwide jurisdiction over other fields including international trade, government contracts, and trademark law.

Cunningham is a popular choice for the bench among patent lawyers. She is an experienced patent litigator, and has been a partner at Perkins Coie in Chicago since 2014. She has represented companies including Intel Corp, Microsoft Corp, and General Motors Co during her career.

Cunningham was previously a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, and clerked for Federal Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk. She graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Law School.

Cunningham didn't reveal much about her stances on specific patent-related issues, but said that as a judge, she would make sure that she "gave every party a chance to be heard," and would "carefully study the arguments and faithfully apply the law to the facts of the case."

In response to a question from Grassley about whether it's "appropriate for district judges to actively create favorable patent venues in their courts," Cunningham said judges should be "focused on applying the law to the facts of the case without really taking into consideration what cases they might want to appear before them."

And when asked by Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware about the controversial issue of patent eligibility, Cunningham said she recognizes that it is an "important area" that "deserves attention."