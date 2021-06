Renee Paquette appeared on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. During it, she talked about fans being critical of new WWE Raw commentator Adnan Virk. “It’s humbling to say the least,” Paquette stated. “It really messes with you because it’s not like I went in there being like, ‘I know what I’m doing.’ I didn’t know what I was doing. They asked me to come in and commentate on Monday Night RAW, so, what am I gonna say? No? No, of course I’m going to go do my best and try to figure it out, and I will give credit to WWE big time here is that they let me stay in.