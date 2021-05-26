Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurant Delivery Is Here to Stay

Posted by 
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pre-pandemic more than 60% of restaurant traffic was delivery, carry out or drive through. At the height of the pandemic that jumped to around 90%, and is still in the low 80% range, according to the National Restaurant Association. It’s not likely to change. There are a lot more options...

ktrh.iheart.com
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Eateries#Market#Restaurant Traffic#Meals#Kitchens#Drive#Investing#Photo#Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Self-Serve Kiosks At Fast Food Restaurants

As they become more efficient and user-friendly, self-serve kiosks are transforming the fast-food customer experience. Many of us have seen this firsthand. After all, who hasn't taken some secret pleasure in flicking through a digital menu? However, as FoodTec discussed in a 2018 article, self-serve technology is not only making fast food service more efficient, but also subtly changing customer behavior. Namely, it is encouraging people to spend more.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

Ann Arbor enacts cap on third-party delivery fees to help local restaurants

ANN ARBOR, MI — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, Phil Clark says his restaurant suddenly saw 80% of food orders being routed through third-party delivery companies. They have charged commission rates around 30%, and those fees have been a major blow for local restaurants, while big chains like McDonald’s have gotten the same services for about half the price — 15%, said Clark, general manager of Ray’s Red Hots on East University Avenue in Ann Arbor.
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

Mobile Meals Is A Locally Owned Delivery Service Bringing Restaurants To Your Door

What’s for dinner tonight? Brandon residents and USF grads Jennifer Mekdeci Kalmbach and brother Christopher Shelton found a need for restaurant delivery within Southern Hillsborough County and developed their successful business Mobile Meals 12 years ago. Business ownership runs in the family, as their grandfather started Sabal Homes of Florida...
Philadelphia, PAReporter

Tork offers expert guidance for restaurants to secure safer takeout and delivery operations

Leading global professional hygiene brand, Tork, is offering tips and a dedicated resource website for restaurants to boost their off-premise business. PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Consumer behavior has shifted toward off-premise dining in recent years, and the pandemic has accelerated this trend. Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), which have takeout and delivery infrastructure, have taken advantage of this shift amid public health guidance. On the other hand, Full-Service Restaurants (FSRs), which specialize in dine-in experiences, are in a more vulnerable position. In light of dining restrictions and continued consumer preferences for off-premise dining, FSRs must now pivot to off-premise services like takeout and delivery. According to a study by NPD, there has been a large jump in takeout, from 18%-60% within the FSR segment from 2019 to 2020 in the U.S.1.
Restaurantssgmagazine.com

6 24-hour deliveries for delicious stay-home feasts and more

Folks who frequently get late-night hunger pangs can attest to the lack of supper deliveries around. But as dine-ins are once again banned, restaurants in Singapore are now offering 24-hour delivery services for locals to ease their cravings. Below are some of the best options around. Brinda’s. Best known for...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Pubs and restaurants are reopening for inside service – what are the rules?

After weeks of braving beer gardens in the rain and dining alfresco in the cold, eating and drinking indoors at a place that isn’t your home is back on the cards. From today (Monday May 17), lockdown restrictions are easing to allow indoor hospitality again, as part of step three of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown. It’s not totally business as usual, though. Here’s what you need to know:
Madison, WInbc15.com

Experts weigh in: Are pandemic business changes here to stay?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Curbside pick-up and delivery became the norm for over a year, but are those changes here to stay?. A UW-Madison business expert said it depends on the industry. “People just want to come in and finally sit down at a restaurant and enjoy a meal,” Juan Murillo,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Is There Really A Difference Between A Ghost Kitchen And A Virtual Restaurant?

The coronavirus pandemic has birthed, well, a plague of terms concerning delivery-only enterprises. As the widespread nature of delivery-only restaurants has only occurred recently, the industry is still struggling to figure out how each enterprise should label itself. However, most of these ventures fall under the category of ghost kitchen or virtual restaurant.
Restaurantswtnzfox43.com

This Restaurant Chain Is Redefining Fast Food

Originally Posted On: This Restaurant Chain Is Redefining Fast Food – DonerG. DonerG has been in the food business for over 25 years. Our authentic restaurant opened its doors to the food industry with the Doner Kebabs and Gyros. Still, over the years, we have expanded our menu to include more traditional Mediterranean meals, especially Turkish meals like Doner Kebabs, Hummus, Dolma, Fladenbrot, and Falafel.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Burger King launches first ever ‘dark kitchen’ as home delivery surges

Burger King has launched its first ever “dark kitchen” in response to a surge in home delivery requests during the pandemic. A dark kitchen is a site where food is prepared for deliveries only.The fast food chain is currently trialing the initiative at a kitchen in Kentish Town, London.If successful, the kitchen could mean that Burger King can serve roughly 400,000 customers in the north London area.It has been launched in partnership with FoodStars, a delivery kitchen business that is backed by former Uber boss Travis Kalanick.It comes as other chain restaurants, including Wagamama and Rosa’s Thai Kitchen, have launched...
Restaurantsphl17.com

To-go cocktails are here to stay in states across the country

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — If there’s anything that soared because of the pandemic, it was the idea to offer cocktails to-go. The New York Restaurant association surveyed hundreds of people, and a majority of them want states to keep the take-out and delivery rule, even once life gets back to normal.
IndustryCBS News

Restaurants face nationwide chicken shortage

Family-owned restaurants around the U.S. are struggling to keep a steady supply of chicken tenders, wings and breasts on their customers' plates due to a nationwide poultry shortage. Consumer demand for the bird has surged amid the coronavirus, with Americans turning to comfort foods and buying more chicken sandwiches from...
RestaurantsBay News 9

Is alcohol-to-go here to stay in New York?

Restaurants, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year now, are expectant the summer will help them begin a recovery process. But that recovery could take time, restaurant owners say, and industry leaders are now pushing to keep some of the pandemic's key provisions meant to provide a lifeline during the crisis. Allowing restaurants to pair takeout meals with alcoholic beverages has been a popular provision extended multiple times by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
RestaurantsFood & Wine

Burger King Is Opening a Meat-Free Restaurant

Burger King Germany is leaning hard into its plant-based menu, and is (briefly) opening the fast food chain's first-ever all-plant-based restaurant in Cologne, Germany. From Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11, vegetarians, vegans, and the veg-curious can visit this limited-time location to try Burger King's newest plant-based options, including a just-released sandwich called, um, the Long Chicken Patty.