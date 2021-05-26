Restaurant Delivery Is Here to Stay

Leading global professional hygiene brand, Tork, is offering tips and a dedicated resource website for restaurants to boost their off-premise business. PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Consumer behavior has shifted toward off-premise dining in recent years, and the pandemic has accelerated this trend. Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), which have takeout and delivery infrastructure, have taken advantage of this shift amid public health guidance. On the other hand, Full-Service Restaurants (FSRs), which specialize in dine-in experiences, are in a more vulnerable position. In light of dining restrictions and continued consumer preferences for off-premise dining, FSRs must now pivot to off-premise services like takeout and delivery. According to a study by NPD, there has been a large jump in takeout, from 18%-60% within the FSR segment from 2019 to 2020 in the U.S.1.