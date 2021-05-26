Vancouver to create camp for unsheltered for first time
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city of Vancouver, Washington is preparing to set up campsites for unsheltered people in what would be the the first such effort in the city. A plan unveiled this week would create at least one organized camp somewhere in the city limits by September, with a capacity for between 20 and 40 campers, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. City staff plans to have up to three such areas operating by December.www.middletownpress.com