Vancouver to create camp for unsheltered for first time

Sadly, the Vancouver City Council listens more to staff than its constituents. Our community governance is headed down the wrong path. The Westside Mobility Project does not have the support of the neighborhoods it impacts. It does not have the support of the many bicyclists, who use Daniels and Franklin streets because they are wider and safer. City staff and the council are completely in charge of creating a no-parking zone, from 45th and Columbia streets to the waterfront.