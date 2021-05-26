Cancel
Seaside, OR

Fireworks won't shine in Seaside this summer

By R.J. Marx, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 9 days ago

SEASIDE — The city will not light up the sky with fireworks over the beach this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second year fireworks have been canceled. “The professional show takes quite a bit of financing, but also a lot of resources necessary to make that happen,” said Brian Owen, the CEO of the Seaside Chamber of Commerce. “We were not able to get everything together to make a safe show.”

Seaside will not host Fourth of July fireworks this year. Ky Jennings

The show typically brings nearly 50,000 people to Seaside and is the kickoff to the summer season, with visitors coming from throughout the region. Officials have estimated the annual economic impact of the event to the city is more than $20 million.

Two other iconic Seaside events, the Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament and Hood to Coast, will return with limited formats, Owen said.

The beach volleyball event is planned for the second week in August. “We still have questions about capacity size, so we’re going to open registration with about half the capacity and have the ability to expand as we get more authorization,” Owen said.

The tournament, which was canceled last year as a result of the pandemic, is the largest program for the chamber. In 2019, the tournament featured about 1,600 teams playing among three divisions.

“The volleyball event is not only one of the biggest things for our city but for our chamber,” Owen said. “It’s four days, with anywhere between 7,000 to 10,000 people a day. It’s incredible how much impact that has.”

The Hood to Coast relay returns Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, with 12-member teams running 199 miles from the top of Mount Hood to the beach. The relay team lottery has filled its limit, with 1,050 Hood to Coast running teams and 400 Portland to Coast Walk teams.

Hood to Coast will have a runners’ party at the beach, Owen said, with a beer garden hosted by chamber volunteers.

