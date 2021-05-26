Kofi Kingston On If Randy Orton Is The Best Wrestler In The World

Randy Orton was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show . During it, he talked about how he used to dislike Matt Riddle, who is currently teaming with “The Viper” on TV. “I think he’s gonna do fantastic, and I think he’s already kind of outshined most of his class of NXT that came up over the last year – but you have a lot of those guys that are doing well. The funny thing with Riddle, the first time I met him, we were in Miami. The entire locker room of NXT was in Miami, so now our locker rooms which aren’t the biggest, are jam-packed with NXT guys who aren’t working the show. But in the wrestling business, you bring your gear to the show. You’re always prepared. So, you’ve got all these NXT guys with all their shit taking up all the space in the locker room. So, me being a vet and seeing this, it doesn’t help when I walk by Matt Riddle and my olive branch was basically me looking at Matt and said, ‘There he is, there he is.’ Just kind of an icebreaker expecting a, ‘Hey Randy, my name is Matt. Nice to meet you.’ Instead, Matt just kind of barely – with the blood-shot eyes – glanced over at me and he just kept walking. I remember thinking, ‘That mother…..’ So, for quite a while, I didn’t like Riddle. It was because of that little scenario. I took it as a lack of respect and when you come back there and you’re brand new and no one knows you, you wanna introduce yourself. We’re a band of brothers. I’ve gotta trust you with my body in that ring, and you the same. We should probably make an introduction at some point and probably shoot the shit a little bit.”