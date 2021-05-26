Cancel
Salt Security Raises $70 Million To Strengthen API Security

By Michael Novinson
CRN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalt Security closed a Series C funding round to scale the company’s sales organization globally and enhance security earlier in the development lifecycle. The Palo Alto Calif.-based API security startup plans to use the proceeds to consolidate more spending around runtime protection, enhance training and enablement for channel partners, and deliver more to companies that are ready to extend their security strategy beyond production environments, according to CEO Roey Eliyahu. The $70 million funding round was led by private equity firm Advent International.

www.crn.com
