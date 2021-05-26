Cancel
Carter Lake, IA

Boil advisory issued in Carter Lake

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Carter Lake) -- Residents in a portion of Carter Lake are asked to boil their water until further office. City officials issued the boil advisory for residents living on the north side of Locust Street, following an emergency shutdown of water services in that vicinity at around 11:45 Wednesday morning. Repairs associated with the shutdown were expected to take several hours. Officials say the boil advisory will be in effect once services resume. Residents living north of Locust Street should not drink water without boiling it first.

