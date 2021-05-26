newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

John Myers

wsiu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.

news.wsiu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Documentary#Npr#Rock Band#Npr#World Cafe#Wxpn#Whyy#Fresh Air#Audible#Philly Soul Radio#Producer#Public Radio Veterans#Radio Production#College Students#Legacy#Soul#Original Programming#Preschoolers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Quiara Alegria Hudes’ memoir ‘My Broken Language’

Pulitzer-prize winning playwright QUIARA ALEGRIA HUDES grew up in West Philadelphia in a Puerto Rican and Jewish family. At home and in her neighborhood she juggled three languages – Spanish, English and Spanglish – and her Latino and white identities. In her new memoir My Broken Language, she talks about finding her voice in the sea of languages, the powerful women in her family that inspired her, and her path to writing. We’ll also talk with Hudes about her collaboration with Lin Manuel Miranda on the Tony-winning musical “In the Heights.” The film adaptation comes out next month.
Philadelphia, PApostperspective.com

Directing and Shooting the Docuseries Philly D.A.

Philly D.A., which premiered at this year’s Sundance, is a docuseries that follows radical civil rights attorney Larry Krasner as he leads a group of activists attempting to end mass incarceration by taking over the district attorney’s office in Philadelphia. “We spent three years filming Krasner’s team trying to reinvent...
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Where to Celebrate Philly Pride Month

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.