Boeing investing $500,000 at Greenwood Rising

TULSA, Okla. — Boeing is investing half a million dollars to support two key programs at Greenwood Rising through 2026.

The world-class history center focused on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is set to open June 1st.

“Through our investment, we will continue the conversation about how to improve racial equity in the United States and to empower the next generation, both here and abroad, to be part of that change,” said Cheri Carter, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement.

Boeing’s investment will go toward Greenwood Rising XR Learning, which will allow students to participate in virtual field trips to Greenwood Rising. In the XR environment, students in Tulsa and across the world will be assigned an avatar that can walk through Greenwood Rising, interact with other avatars and virtually engage with exhibits.

The second program, the annual Youth Race and Leadership Forum, will allow students to learn about race and how they can advocate for positive change for themselves and their communities. Boeing’s funding also allows for international students to travel to Tulsa for the forum.

“One program engages the world in the history of Greenwood and the other helps individual students deeply comprehend the impact of race in their lives and their communities,” said Phil Armstrong, Project Director for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

