Radakovich fired Leggett so things would get better, six years later they are not
Next month will represent six years since Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich made the decision to fire Jack Leggett as the Tigers’ head baseball coach. In his 22 years at Clemson, Leggett became a Hall of Fame head coach as he guided the program to six College World Series and to 21 NCAA Tournaments overall. He never posted a losing record while winning 955 games. He still ranks ninth all-time in the terms of total victories in the history of college baseball.www.chatsports.com