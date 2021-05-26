Radakovich fired Leggett so things would get better, six years later they are not

Over the course of the week, we’ll be ranking the top 130 coaches in college football. Ranking the top 130 college football coaches isn’t easy because every year there’s a long list of coaches who haven’t even coached a game. Mix that with the crazy COVID season we had a year ago where first-year coaches didn’t get spring ball and had a shortened camp and, in some situations, some coaches never even got to coach games or had a very short season. With that said, that doesn’t mean they are the worst coaches. It means that –– in some cases –– they are unproven.