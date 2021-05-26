Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Radakovich fired Leggett so things would get better, six years later they are not

By The Clemson Insider
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month will represent six years since Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich made the decision to fire Jack Leggett as the Tigers’ head baseball coach. In his 22 years at Clemson, Leggett became a Hall of Fame head coach as he guided the program to six College World Series and to 21 NCAA Tournaments overall. He never posted a losing record while winning 955 games. He still ranks ninth all-time in the terms of total victories in the history of college baseball.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Ncaa Tournaments#College World Series#Hall Of Fame#Baseball Coach#Athletic Director#Tigers#Ncaa Tournaments#Clemson Baseball#Fame Head Coach#Championships#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCclemsontigers.com

Dan Radakovich To Be Inducted into IUP Hall of Fame

Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich has been named to the 2021 Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) Athletic Hall of Fame class, the school announced Tuesday afternoon. Radakovich played tight end and was a student coach for the Crimson Hawks from 1977-80 while earning a degree in finance. “I’m incredibly...
College Sportscrowleytoday.com

LSU wins regional; Advances to ninth Super Regional

Seventh-ranked LSU (35-20) took the winner-take-all game, 8-5, over UL-Lafayette (47-12) to win the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional and advance to a Super Regional for the ninth time in school history. The win over the Ragin' Cajuns marked the sixth straight Super Regional appearance and seventh under head coach Beth...
NFLYardbarker

Where QB Daniel Jones Improved in Year 2 and Where He Can Still Get Better

If anyone was wondering, no, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, who has strongly backed quarterback Daniel Jones throughout last season and into the off-season, hasn't changed his mind about having the 24-year-old. And yes, Judge has been consistent with his insistence that Jones has matured as both a...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: Kicker and punter shakeups ahead

Alabama Football is in great shape at placekicker with Will Reichard returning. Throwing aside the aberration of Reichard’s missed field goals in the A-Day game, the Crimson Tide has never had a more accurate, big-leg kicker. At a proficiency of 85.7 percent, Reichard eclipses the next two on the Alabama...
Mississippi State247Sports

Quick recap: Mississippi State 16, VCU 4

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State (42-15) scored six runs over the first five innings and blew open this winner’s bracket game with a nine-spot in the sixth as the Bulldogs rolled to a 16-4 win over Virginia Commonwealth Saturday night at Dudy Noble Field. With the win, MSU is the only undefeated team in this NCAA regional and must be beaten twice not to advance to the Super Regional round next week.
BaseballPosted by
247Sports

Diamond Dog Regional Notebook: Monday Pre-Game Edition

ROLL ON JORDAN: As mentioned in the previous Notebook, post-season is prime time for Rowdey Jordan. Or more broadly the second half of a regular season, as the outfielder starts his seasons slowly and picks up the pace as the schedule grinds on. Back on March 6, after ten games, Jordan was batting .196 with more strikeouts than walks. Frustrated and forgetful fans called for him to be yanked from leadoff and dropped to the tail end of orders.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Athlon Sports: Opposing coaches dish on Florida Gators

Expected to compete for a top tier finish in the SEC championship race this season per oddsmakers, the University of Florida hopes its encore performance supersedes last fall's division title in the East and ends with a College Football Playoff berth during Dan Mullen's fourth campaign. Many prognosticators aren't as...
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

On Deck: Nebraska Baseball vs. Arkansas

Nebraska baseball heads to the winners bracket for Saturday night’s 8 p.m. CT matchup against Arkansas. The Huskers finished off Northeastern 8-6 on Friday night, spotting the Huskies a 4-0 lead before scoring eight unanswered runs to help win the opener. Here’s a quick look at the matchup between Arkansas...
Arizona Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Arizona State baseball coach Smith out after 7 seasons

Tracy Smith is out after seven seasons as Arizona State’s baseball coach. Athletic director Ray Anderson announced Monday that the school and Smith had parted ways a day after the Sun Devils were bounced from the NCAA’s Austin Regional. “Decisions like this are never easy to make, but I want...
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Football Coach Rankings (101-130)

Over the course of the week, we’ll be ranking the top 130 coaches in college football. Ranking the top 130 college football coaches isn’t easy because every year there’s a long list of coaches who haven’t even coached a game. Mix that with the crazy COVID season we had a year ago where first-year coaches didn’t get spring ball and had a shortened camp and, in some situations, some coaches never even got to coach games or had a very short season. With that said, that doesn’t mean they are the worst coaches. It means that –– in some cases –– they are unproven.
College SportsLebanon Democrat

Eight advance in NCAA baseball

Eight teams closed out their regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament Sunday and moved one step closer to the College World Series. But No. 1 national seed Arkansas, trying for a third straight appearance in super regionals, was forced into a winner-take-all game Monday night against Nebraska after losing 5-3 to the Cornhuskers.