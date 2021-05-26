10-month-old baby killed by family’s Rottweilers in ‘tragic accident’

A 10-month-old baby was killed Tuesday night after being attacked by two family dogs as her dad stepped outside their North Carolina home for a brief moment, authorities said. The child’s father told deputies that he left the girl unattended inside the house for “only a couple of minutes” so he could move a sprinkler in the yard, said Capt. Danny Johnson, of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after that, he heard a commotion inside and ran back to the house to check on his daughter, Johnson told reporters from the scene.