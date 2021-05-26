newsbreak-logo
At 125 years, the Dow is more relevant than some investors might think

By Patti Domm, @in/patti-domm-9224884/, @pattidomm
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineteenth-century blue chips like U.S. Leather and American Cotton Oil are long gone, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average lives on, celebrating its 125th year Wednesday. Apple, Boeing, Intel and Honeywell are among the current Dow 30, representing industries that didn't exist when the Dow was launched May 26, 1896, with a dozen industrial stocks. Charles Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones Co., created the index as a complement to his 12-year old transportation index, made up of mostly railroad companies.

