11-year-old boy killed in attack in San Jacinto

UPDATE: May 6, 1:35 p.m. An investigation was continuing today into a crash just north of San Jacinto that killed a 26-year-old motorist and burned more than 200 acres before it was brought under control. Glori Reece of Hemet was fatally injured about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday when his sedan went out of control and hit roadside objects on the southbound side of Gilman Springs Road, near Bridge Street, just east of Mystic Lake. A fire erupted in Reece's Toyota Avalon on impact, and good Samaritans pulled him from the burning vehicle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The California Highway Patrol initially reported that a big rig was involved in the wreck, but the trucker had only stopped to help and was not in the collision, authorities said. Sheriff's Sgt. J.