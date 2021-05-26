WandaVision Head Writer Signs Overall Deal For Marvel Studios, 20th Century Television
WandaVision head writer Jac Schaefferhas signed a three-year overall exclusive television deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Century Television. Schaeffer will be developing television projects for both Marvel Studios on Disney+ and 20th Television on all platforms according to the report from Deadline. Schaeffer broke out with Marvel when WandaVision released on Disney+ earlier this year but she had previously written the Black Widow movie which was originally scheduled to debut first. Black Widow is now scheduled to hit theaters and Disney+ in July.comicbook.com