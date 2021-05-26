newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

WandaVision Head Writer Signs Overall Deal For Marvel Studios, 20th Century Television

By Brandon Davis
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWandaVision head writer Jac Schaefferhas signed a three-year overall exclusive television deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Century Television. Schaeffer will be developing television projects for both Marvel Studios on Disney+ and 20th Television on all platforms according to the report from Deadline. Schaeffer broke out with Marvel when WandaVision released on Disney+ earlier this year but she had previously written the Black Widow movie which was originally scheduled to debut first. Black Widow is now scheduled to hit theaters and Disney+ in July.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Dick Van Dyke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Television#Television History#Movie History#The Dick Van Dyke Show#Instagram#Marvel Fans#Television Projects#Head Writer#Sitcom#Episodes#Theaters#Titles#Emmy#Exclusive#Homage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Disney
Related
Moviesthedirect.com

Black Widow Director Teases Heavy Russian Music In Scarlett Johansson Movie

For the first time in nearly two years, Marvel Studios is on its way to releasing the next feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Widow coming in July. After filming through most of 2019 while the Infinity Saga came to a close, Disney and Marvel are finally ready to bring the solo story of Scarlett Johansson's to the big screen.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

WandaVision: The 7 Most Heartbreaking Moments In The Marvel TV Show

WandaVision may rely heavily on the sitcom format but it’s often not all situational humor, physical comedy, and cleverly written jokes. Instead, WandaVision can be quite sad and even tragic. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know the love story of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) and how it came to an end, so no one knew exactly what was going on with WandaVision, at least not until spring 2020, when the show debuted. The series ended up producing some of the saddest moments in Marvel history.
MoviesComicBook

Old Captain America Could Be A Skrull According To This Theory

Thanks to the events of Captain Marvel, Skrulls have officially invaded the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Judging by the timeline of the cinematic world, the shape-shifting aliens have essentially been a part of it since the very beginning, some 12 years prior to the events of Iron Man. Because of the time the group has already spent in the MCU, it's opened up all sorts of new possibilities for those who write for Marvel Studios. Eventually, one might think the group would pull the ultimate bamboozle and bring back a character from the dead.
Moviesthedirect.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Fantastic Beasts Star Carmen Ejogo To Play New MCU Character

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding on the small screen, meaning that more characters will be given the chance to shine in their own series. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier proved that this formula from Marvel Studios worked for Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson respectively, considering that it expanded their arcs significantly.
TV Seriesfullcirclecinema.com

‘Moon Knight’: Osiris Will Reportedly Appear In Marvel Studios Series

With filming on Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Moon Knight series currently underway, a new character is now rumored to appear in the show. According to Insider Daniel Richtman, Osiris will be in the show. Created by Roy Thomas, Bill Mantlo, and Sal Buscema, Marvel’s Osiris debuted in 1975’s Thor #239....
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Merch Teases Thanos Connection

In the pages of Marvel Comics fans have known there was a connection between The Eternals and the "Mad Titan" Thanos, who was born of parents that were Eternals but who looked closer in appearance to one of the Deviants (planting the seeds for his evil-doing). Having had five appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the Eternals have even made their big screen debut it's been unclear if there will be any connection between them in the MCU. A new piece of merch for the Chloe Zhao-directed film could indicate one exists as you can see below.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Loki TikTok Showcases the God of Mischief's Many Costumes

We're just a matter of days away from the debut of Loki, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series to make its debut on Disney+. The series definitely has a lot that has gotten fans excited, including the idea of seeing Tom Hiddleston's take on the iconic God of Mischief in a new context. In the latest string of teaser and TV spots to get fans hyped for the debut, Marvel Studios has released a new advertisement on TikTok — one that uses the app's vertical video layout to showcase some of the different outfits worn by Loki in the series. You can check out the ad, which was captured by Twitter user @amannoyingirl, below.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Fans Believe They Found Clues Mephisto Will Debut in ‘Loki’

We’ve heard it before – so much so that it ruined the finale of WandaVision for some fans. Yet fans simply give up on their hopes for Marvel’s comic book devil to show up in the MCU’s Phase 4. Now, these conspiracy theorists think they found a reference to him in the Loki trailer.
Moviescomicyears.com

Marvel Sets New Release Dates For Untitled Films In 2023

After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios kept their future plans close to their chests. It wasn’t until Kevin Feige introduced the first part of the next phase of movies at Comic-Con 2019 that we even had an idea what was coming. Yet, eagle-eyed industry insiders have watched the dates that Disney reserves for their features, broken down by their various studios. In November of 2019, Marvel set release dates for untitled movies through 2023. We’ve since gotten a better idea of what movies are coming down the pike, but as things readjust in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel set new release dates for their untitled films in 2023.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel May Introduce One of the MCU's Most Powerful Characters on Disney+

Marvel Studios may introduce one of its strongest characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- or multiverse -- in the upcoming Disney+ series What If...? That character is Uatu the Watcher, who, as his name implies, is an observer who watches as the Marvel Universe's stories unfold. Uatu is sworn not to become involved in those tales, but he's broken his vow on occasion and proved a powerful ally. Jeffrey Wright voices the character in what will be Marvel Studios' first animated series. In a recent issue of D23 Magazine (via The Direct), Wright talked about Uatu's considerable power and the effort it takes to humanize him for audiences.
TV & Videosthesource.com

Black Panther’s Danai Gurira to Star in Marvel Spinoff Series on Disney+

As originally reported by a deep-diving feature in The Hollywood Reporter, revealed Danai Gurira’s involvement in a Black Panther ”origin spinoff series for Disney+” Although there is no official confirmation that this dope series is the same one in development by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, which will focus more on Wakanda and its people, it makes sense to guess that this is the same series.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WANDAVISION: Marvel Studios Considered Other Names For Evan Peters' Ralph Bohner Says Teyonah Parris

One of WandaVision's biggest surprises saw Dark Phoenix star Evan Peters reprise the role of Quicksilver, albeit the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version (who had previously been portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson). This led to speculation relating to everything from the Multiverse to Mephisto, but the truth was that "Pietro Maximoff" was, in fact, out-of-work actor Ralph Bohner.