WandaVision Head Writer Signs Overall Deal For Marvel Studios, 20th Century Television

In the pages of Marvel Comics fans have known there was a connection between The Eternals and the "Mad Titan" Thanos, who was born of parents that were Eternals but who looked closer in appearance to one of the Deviants (planting the seeds for his evil-doing). Having had five appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the Eternals have even made their big screen debut it's been unclear if there will be any connection between them in the MCU. A new piece of merch for the Chloe Zhao-directed film could indicate one exists as you can see below.