Google Cloud Unveils 9 New Tools At First Data Cloud Summit

By Donna Goodison
CRN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its inaugural Data Cloud Summit today, Google Cloud unveiled three new database and data analytics products designed to make working with data “simple.”. The new data cloud technologies include Dataplex, an intelligent data fabric to help customers analyze and manage their distributed data at scale; Datastream, a new serverless change data capture and replication service; and Analytics Hub, which will allow companies to securely create, curate and manage analytics exchanges in real time.

