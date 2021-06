Florida law allows no one other than a public insurance appraiser or attorney to act on your behalf to negotiate or settle an insurance claim, but unfortunately this has not stopped the so-called “loss counselors” and others, homeowners in their time of need. These bad actors offer premiums and other perks upfront to do roof inspections and guess what, they almost always recommend filing a new roof application that is supposedly free to the homeowner. Too often fraudulent claims are reported and if a claims advisor or others offer to file or negotiate on your behalf, that act is itself a crime.